Granger promises to prosecute corrupt officials

The oil sector is known for its ability to compromise some of the most “upstanding” politicians on earth.

Instances of this irrefutable fact can be found in many countries such as Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania and Indonesia.

As Guyana moves ahead with becoming an oil producing nation, many critics have expressed concern that Guyana’s politicians will fall prey to the corruptible influence and power of the oil company.

At a press conference, yesterday, President David Granger was asked to state if he can assure the nation that his Government would not be compromised in its dealings with USA oil giant, ExxonMobil.

Granger said that while he cannot give absolute assurances, he will do everything within his power to protect the integrity of his administration.

The Head of State said, “Even God could not guarantee that his people would not be compromised by adultery. He gave them the Ten Commandments and people were still compromised.

“I would do everything possible under the law to ensure the integrity of the government and the corporations.”

The President added, “And if any malfeasance is reported to me, I will take action to have the matter investigated and the culprit would be subject to the process of the law…”

Granger noted that his Government has been cautious every step of the way. He said that luckily, it has the time to ensure that not only legislation but education at the organizational and governmental level is taking place.

He added, “So we will do everything to protect that industry to ensure that our children benefit from it. But as I said, I don’t know of anyone being compromised in Government and if I get such a report it would be investigated.”

COMPROMISED!!!

There are several examples around the world of Government officials being compromised by the power of the oil and gas industry.

In Equatorial Guinea for example, the friends and families connected to the Government live lifestyles fit for kings and queens.

These “selected” individuals can happily enjoy their riches today, much to the credit of ExxonMobil.

But a damning investigation later revealed that the source of their wealth was due to the fact that ExxonMobil was funneling millions of dollars into a private account belonging to the Government.

And that is not all. ExxonMobil was also granting contracts to the friends and family members connected to the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

The actions of ExxonMobil in Equatorial Guinea and other territories expose the extent to which oil companies can actually engage in various forms of favouritism, conflict of interest and corruption.

