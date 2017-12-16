$75.1 M spent to procure vehicles for Ministry of the Presidency – Harmon

…Claims President’s vehicle encountered mechanical problems

Since the coalition Government came to power in May of 2015, the Ministry of the Presidency has singled sourced or utilized restrictive procurement methods to purchase $75.1 million worth of motorbikes and vehicles, including four Toyota Crowns from four suppliers.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, confirmed the purchases during a statement in the National Assembly yesterday. He sought to dispel the claim that Government had purchased bullet proof vehicles worth $100 million on credit and was seeking to allocate funds in the 2018 Budget to cover the expenses.

He said that the assertion was erroneous and misleading. He added that at no time was $100 million allocated to the budgetary code under Land and Transport for the purchase of vehicles.

According to Harmon, the Ministry inherited an aged fleet of vehicles from the former administration including those used in the Presidential fleet, to the extent that on more than one occasion the car used by President David Granger developed mechanical problems while he was being transported.

“The administration took a decision to phase out the old and aged vehicles over a period of time, in addition to purchasing reconditioned and or new VIP vehicles to complement the President’s fleet and to be used exclusively for State Visits or Heads of States,” Harmon told the Assembly.

In total, 11 vehicles and four motorbikes were purchased and delivered to Government from the 2016 budgetary allocation. Three reconditioned Toyota Crowns were single sourced from Beharry Automotive for $25,939,512.

Beharry provided a new Crown for $14,764,574 which was also single sourced. Also single sourced from Beharry were two new Toyota Prado – one valued at $11,013,400 and another for Social Cohesion valued at $11,334,898.

Through the restrictive process, Car Clean provided three reconditioned Toyota Premio. Two were valued at $4,550,000 and another one at $2,127,050. These are to be delivered by the end of the year.

Through restrictive procurement, Rose Ramdehol, provided two reconditioned Toyota Allion valued at $4,661,440 which are also to be delivered by the end of the year.

Also secured were four motorbikes via the restrictive process from Jialing valued at $746,000.