65 police officers’ vehicles stripped of tint – Traffic Chief

Latest update December 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
Traffic Chief Dion Moore said that the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Traffic Department has extended its tint campaign to include ranks of the force.
The Traffic Chief was at the time speaking at the Department’s annual year-end press conference at the Traffic Headquarters Eve Leary.
Moore said that the Traffic Department throughout the year has clamped down on the vehicles with tint and as such police officers are not excluded.
“We have embarked on removing tints from those vehicles. We removed 65 police-owned vehicles that are tinted. I mean police-owned in their private capacity and 23 police vehicles that are slated for patrol purposes; we removed the tints from those vehicles as well,” Moore stated.
The removal of tint from police patrol vehicles is due to a directive from the GPF’s administration which mandates that no police patrol vehicles are to be tinted.
Additionally, Moore said that several police ranks involved in traffic accidents were charged and placed before the courts.
“With respect to the drivers who were involved in accidents, 23 were charged thus far for the year for fatal accidents, some in their private capacity as well.”
The Traffic Chief stated no one is above the law. If the GPF expects ordinary citizens to abide by the Law, then officers who break the law must also face similar consequences.
Dec 16, 2017Forgotten Youth Foundation’s 18-year-old Keevin Allicock is now one fight away from a successful defence of his Caribbean Bantamweight title and another Gold medal when he comes up against Ajayi...
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
The nation experienced some very silly and childish politics with both Presidents – Jagdeo and Ramotar –and their... more
The APNU and the AFC, when in opposition, were highly critical of the US$150M Cheddi Jagan International Airport Extension... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]