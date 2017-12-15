Vendors to evacuate dangerous Charity Wharf

The rapid and continued deterioration of the Charity Wharf on the Essequibo Coast has worsened in recent months, prompting the authorities to curtail all vending on the structure. The 38-year-old landmark supports the Charity Marketing Centre.

Vendors will soon have to evacuate the dangerous area.

This matter was reported on by Regional Vice Chair, Juliet Coonjah, at the Regional Democratic Council statutory meeting, on Tuesday last.

According to Coonjah, an investigation was recently conducted on the wharf, by an engineer from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, and the findings indicated that most of the piles beneath the structure can no longer support it.

The solid concrete wharf is sitting precariously on a few remaining piles that are likely to soon give out.

Kaieteur News understands that the regional administration is still to serve notices to vendors operating on the structure.

Many of the vendors have indicated that they have accepted the reality that evacuation is the only option, as their lives are at stake.

Though they have no problem in moving, their desire is to be relocated to a commercial spot. Charity is a heavily commercialized port linking the coastland with the Pomeroon and the interior regions. Heavy shopping is expected in the coming weeks as persons prepare for the holidays.

In an effort to ensure that their livelihood is not affected, vendors are requesting that they be relocated to an area where they can seamlessly continue their commercial activities.

In order to minimize on further sinking of the centre, the NDC in July of this year, had advised that all vehicles be prohibited from using the sinking wharf.

The sad reality is that this order had oftentimes been violated. The Charity NDC in the past had rolled out a barricade to prevent vehicles from gaining entry onto the wharf. It was reported, however, that persons still disregarded the barrier, and continued to drive right onto the wharf.

“At night there are still some persons who will drive their motor lorries onto the wharf. They usually bring the truck way up on the wharf to offload their boats,” one vendor related to Kaieteur News.

It is unclear at this point whether the wharf will be partially repaired, or receive a complete overhaul.

Information communicated to this publication indicates that the Regional Executive Officer is still in the process of preparing a report for the Ministry of Public Infrastructures. [Romario Blair]