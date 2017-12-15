UDFA GT Beer Football…Defending champs Silver Shattas beat Topp XX; Blueberry Hill needle Amelia’s Ward

Silver Shattas got their campaign off to a good start with a 3-1 win over Topp XX while Blueberry

Hill continued their climb towards the next round by needling Amelia’s Ward Panthers when the Upper Demerera Football Association’s (UDFA) / GT Beer Championship continued on Wednesday night last at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground.

The opening game of the night was keenly contested as the Blueberry Hill side, which lost to the Panthers in the UDFA GTT Senior League did not find things easy. However things changed when the 73rd minute as Kwesi Tafawa would break the deadlock after a pass from Keiron Noble allowed him enough space to unleash a shot which the opposition was unable to prevent from cannoning into the back of the nets for a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers tried their best to find the equaliser but the Blueberry Hill boys maintained their tight defending as the match neared the end to walk away with a positive result which has enhanced their quest to make it past this group stage.

Topp XX knew that the going would not be easy against the defending champions Silver Shattas and while both sides were unable to dominate each other early in the match, it was Topp XX which sounded the first warning when Travis Waterton failed to find his target within the first fifteen minutes of the game.

With Michael Wilson looking dangerous by creating much of the plays down the right flank, it was unfortunate that his crosses were not sent goal wards on a few occasions. However, the Shattas would take the lead when Wilson’s squared ball was pounced upon by Damian Williams in the 28th minute for a 1-0 advantage.

Then just before the first half ended the Topp XX goalkeeper was able to come off his line to block the forward movement of an opposing Shattas player. As the game‘s tempo was upped the Shattas would add goal number two through a 51st strike off the boot of Jomain Samuels which put his team up 2-0.

Marvin Alves would then create an opening for Topp XX in the 64th minute with a free kick which saw a header from Tyric Alexander rush past the hands of Kellon Major in Shattas’ goal as the defenders were stunned, the score read 2-1.

And even though Topp XX piled on the pressure it was Shattas which would score the next goal which turned out to be the sealer. The ball was played down the right and sent inside left before it was relayed inside the six yards box where Robin Adams was able to send his shot that was barely touched by Brown into the goal for a 3-1 lead in the 75th minute.

That goal put paid to any hopes Topp XX had of turning the game around and when the final whistle came it was Shattas that prevailed, 3-1.