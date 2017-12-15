Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Surama FC football tourney commences today

Dec 15, 2017 Sports 0

Surama Football Club (SFC) of North Rupununi will be hosting its annual tournament commencing today at 09:00hrs, today. The tournament which is being sanctioned by the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) carries a top

Paiwomak Warriors FC Female Team.

prize of $150,000 each for the winning male and female teams.
Defending male and female champions Paiwomak Warriors FC will be hard pressed to retain their titles since stiff challenges are expected from the host, Strikers FC, Basun FC, Tabachinga FC, Snatchers FC and Gladiators FC.
Colin Henry, Coach of the Gladiators female team told Kaieteur Sport yesterday that the tournament promises to be an exciting one adding that his players are eager to showcase their talent and give their fans something to cheer about.
”My players are well prepared for this weekend’s showpiece, they put in a lot of work during the training sessions, but we will not be taking any team for granted. We will take it step by step and play positive football which is to support each other,” he said.
Henry, who is also the Secretary of the RFA, informed that his side won the Under-23 tournament hosted by Guyana Rush Saints FC last weekend by defeating Snatchers FC via sudden death kicks from the penalty mark in the final at St. Ignatius ground. The senior team also won the Lethem Town Week competition beating the same opponents in the final; Snatchers won the Under-23 male segment.
Henry added that the win lifted his player’s confidence and they will be looking for another good outing. “One of our biggest threats is the St. Ignatius FC, but they will not be taking part in this tournament so this makes our chances of winning even better,” he stated. The tournament will continue tomorrow and conclude on Sunday.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament…Contrasting results for the Islam twins; Taylor Fernandes wins on night two

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash...

Dec 15, 2017

Story and photos by Sean Devers The Islam twins (Daniel and Anthony) recorded contrasting results on night two of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament played at the Georgetown...
Read More
Ministry of the Presidency & KSM Investment contribute to RHTY&SC Christmas Programme

Ministry of the Presidency & KSM Investment...

Dec 15, 2017

Surama FC football tourney commences today

Surama FC football tourney commences today

Dec 15, 2017

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship 2017…Dorado Speed Swim Club represented by strong 18-member team

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship...

Dec 15, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Bramble’s maiden ton leads Jaguars recovery; shares 118-stand with Shiv Chanderpaul

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships...

Dec 15, 2017

C’bean C/Ships in St. Lucia …Allicock, Williamson & Lewis through to semis

C’bean C/Ships in St. Lucia …Allicock,...

Dec 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]