Surama FC football tourney commences today

Surama Football Club (SFC) of North Rupununi will be hosting its annual tournament commencing today at 09:00hrs, today. The tournament which is being sanctioned by the Rupununi Football Association (RFA) carries a top

prize of $150,000 each for the winning male and female teams.

Defending male and female champions Paiwomak Warriors FC will be hard pressed to retain their titles since stiff challenges are expected from the host, Strikers FC, Basun FC, Tabachinga FC, Snatchers FC and Gladiators FC.

Colin Henry, Coach of the Gladiators female team told Kaieteur Sport yesterday that the tournament promises to be an exciting one adding that his players are eager to showcase their talent and give their fans something to cheer about.

”My players are well prepared for this weekend’s showpiece, they put in a lot of work during the training sessions, but we will not be taking any team for granted. We will take it step by step and play positive football which is to support each other,” he said.

Henry, who is also the Secretary of the RFA, informed that his side won the Under-23 tournament hosted by Guyana Rush Saints FC last weekend by defeating Snatchers FC via sudden death kicks from the penalty mark in the final at St. Ignatius ground. The senior team also won the Lethem Town Week competition beating the same opponents in the final; Snatchers won the Under-23 male segment.

Henry added that the win lifted his player’s confidence and they will be looking for another good outing. “One of our biggest threats is the St. Ignatius FC, but they will not be taking part in this tournament so this makes our chances of winning even better,” he stated. The tournament will continue tomorrow and conclude on Sunday.