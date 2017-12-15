Softball action set for Ogle on Sunday

Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara will be the venue for exciting softball action when the East Coast Appreciation Day celebration committee hosts a softball cricket competition on Sunday.
The committee is inviting all Open and Over-40 teams to participate; Open teams are asked to be at the venue for registration at least one hour prior to the start of play by 11:00hrs while Over-40 teams are asked to register at 13:30hrs.
Semifinals and the finals for both categories will be played under lights. Additionally, there will be a female exhibition game and a dominoes competition. A total of $500,000 in cash will be up for grabs apart from trophies.
The day’s event is being sponsored by Modern Craft, ENetworks, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Jaguar Lager Beer, Jase Palace, Yamo AC Repairs, BM Soat, Choke Gas Station, Savin’s Auto Electrical, Bucky Collision Repairs, Builders Lumber Yard, Bacchus Drugs Store and Auto Electrical and Mechanic Shop.
For dominoes, teams can contact Mr. Grittin on 697-2929, softball Open category Trevor Wharton 673-4378 and the Over-40 category Seeraj Bhimsain 647-2840.
Dec 15, 2017Story and photos by Sean Devers The Islam twins (Daniel and Anthony) recorded contrasting results on night two of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament played at the Georgetown...
Dec 15, 2017
Dec 15, 2017
Dec 15, 2017
Dec 15, 2017
Dec 15, 2017
When the then-Education Minister, Priya Manickchand displayed unbecoming conduct in front of an invited audience at the residence... more
Either the President is terribly misinformed or somebody is confusing him when it comes to the signing bonus paid by Exxon... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]