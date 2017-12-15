Softball action set for Ogle on Sunday

The Ogle Community Centre ground, East Coast Demerara will be the venue for exciting softball action when the East Coast Appreciation Day celebration committee hosts a softball cricket competition on Sunday.

The committee is inviting all Open and Over-40 teams to participate; Open teams are asked to be at the venue for registration at least one hour prior to the start of play by 11:00hrs while Over-40 teams are asked to register at 13:30hrs.

Semifinals and the finals for both categories will be played under lights. Additionally, there will be a female exhibition game and a dominoes competition. A total of $500,000 in cash will be up for grabs apart from trophies.

The day’s event is being sponsored by Modern Craft, ENetworks, Trophy Stall, Star Party Rentals, Jaguar Lager Beer, Jase Palace, Yamo AC Repairs, BM Soat, Choke Gas Station, Savin’s Auto Electrical, Bucky Collision Repairs, Builders Lumber Yard, Bacchus Drugs Store and Auto Electrical and Mechanic Shop.

For dominoes, teams can contact Mr. Grittin on 697-2929, softball Open category Trevor Wharton 673-4378 and the Over-40 category Seeraj Bhimsain 647-2840.