Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Single parents continue to secure loans under microcredit scheme

Dec 15, 2017 News 0

 

A few years after it was launched the Women of Worth; (WOW) Initiative was described as very successful especially among single mothers.
The programme which was designed to help single parents access up to $250,000 without having to put up any collateral continues to provide employment opportunities for such persons.
In its first year some 30,000 single parents, mostly women, registered with the Ministry of Social Protection interested in starting a small business and were able to access micro-loan at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI). The programme was launched in June 2010.
Since then numerous small business and ventures have been created for single mothers to earn a living.
Giving an update on the programme recently, Public Relations Officer (PRO) attached to the Ministry of Social Protection, Jasmine Harris, explained that WOW programme is still very active. She said that single parents, particularly those who are interested in starting a small business, can still access a micro-loan through financial empowerment programme via the Social Protection Ministry.
In fact this year, the PRO said that approximately twenty loans have been approved for single parents.
Those registered with the ministry can access the small loans provided the other conditions are met.
The WOW project was set to empower women to seize the opportunity to control their own economic future.
Last year the microcredit scheme expanded to reach to the hinterland regions.
The Ministry of Social Protection had announced that it had restructured the microcredit initiative, by injecting $40M to allow single parent women to access loans for start-up businesses.
The Government had promised that mechanisms would be put in place through additional staff and there would be an ongoing monitoring and evaluation system to ensure that these projects are properly managed and the loans are serviced.
In addition to the WOW project, the Ministry had planned to rollout a new credit line, the People of Worth Entrepreneurial Resources (POWER) project, to allow for both men and women to access loans.

More in this category

Sports

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament…Contrasting results for the Islam twins; Taylor Fernandes wins on night two

Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash...

Dec 15, 2017

Story and photos by Sean Devers The Islam twins (Daniel and Anthony) recorded contrasting results on night two of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament played at the Georgetown...
Read More
Ministry of the Presidency & KSM Investment contribute to RHTY&SC Christmas Programme

Ministry of the Presidency & KSM Investment...

Dec 15, 2017

Surama FC football tourney commences today

Surama FC football tourney commences today

Dec 15, 2017

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship 2017…Dorado Speed Swim Club represented by strong 18-member team

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship...

Dec 15, 2017

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Bramble’s maiden ton leads Jaguars recovery; shares 118-stand with Shiv Chanderpaul

CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships...

Dec 15, 2017

C’bean C/Ships in St. Lucia …Allicock, Williamson & Lewis through to semis

C’bean C/Ships in St. Lucia …Allicock,...

Dec 15, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]