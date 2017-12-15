Robbers target truckers on Lombard Street

Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

There has been a spike in the number of robberies on Lombard Street in the city, near the old headquarters of the Guyana National Cooperative Bank (GNCB).
It is being reported that a gang of robbers is preying on unsuspecting drivers who are forced to move at snail’s pace due to traffic congestion around the Parliament Building area.
On Wednesday, a gang of four robbed a truck driver attached to Nand Persaud and Company, the producers of Karibee Rice.
The driver, according to officials, was returning to Corentyne, Berbice, with a load of fertilizer that he had just picked up from the Guyana National Shipping Corporation.
About two corners from the old bank building, one man jumped onto the truck and began off-loading fertilizer that was being quickly carted off by the other three through a narrow street.
The driver, fortunately, managed to spot the movements though his rear view mirror.
However, by then, the men had off-loaded seven bags. They managed to escape with the seven bags before an alarm was raised.
On Monday, another lorry driver was robbed of his smart phone and a quantity of cash.
He related that at the same location, two men jumped on both sides of the truck’s fender area and one opened the door. The driver was held up with a knife.
A number of drivers, who spoke of similar incidents, are appealing for the police to step up their patrols, as there appears now to be a growing problem in the area, where drivers seem to be easy targets.

