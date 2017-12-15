One-year-old fished out of trench at Mocha

A one-year-old girl was fished out of a trench at Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) around 19:40 hrs on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Amiah Eastman of Lot 3 Barnwell North, Mocha. She was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

According to information received, around 17:30 hrs on Wednesday, the infant’s mother, Shadica Dublin left her at home with her two older siblings, three-year-old Shania and four-year-old Tamica, to go and clean for someone who resides in the same yard.

About 20 minutes later, the mother of three went to check on her children, but noticed the youngest was missing.

After searching the yard, she made a police report and ranks went to the scene and combed the area. The little girl’s body was subsequently found in a trench, a few houses from her home.

Kaieteur News was informed that the child’s mother was taken into police custody and her two older children are in the care of their father, Randy Eastman.

A police source said that they are looking to charge the mother with neglect, since she left the infant with two children who are babies themselves. The woman reportedly did not close her door before leaving the house.

“We suspect that the child was playing with a ball, because we saw one in the trench where she was found,” the source said.

Yesterday, when this newspaper visited the girl’s father at his Kitty, Georgetown home, he said that his ex-partner called and informed him that the child was missing.

The man, who has another one-year-old daughter, said by the time he reached the scene, he saw a crowd. He refused to speak further on the incident but said that his daughter had already been pulled from the trench when he got there.