Ministry of the Presidency & KSM Investment contribute to RHTY&SC Christmas Programme

Christmas 2017 would be a lot brighter for thousands of Berbicians as the membership of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club worked beyond the call of duty to make a positive difference in the lives of youths,

the elderly and less fortunate.

The club is currently hosting a series of activities that would conclude on December, 24; the multi-million dollar programme is designed to ensure that the needs of the targeted persons are taken care of during this festive season.

To date, the club has hosted the Pensioners Project, General Feeding Programme and has donated toys to several churches and NGOs to assist them in fulfilling their Charity Programmes for Christmas.

Among those benefitting are the Mission Chapel Family Centre, the Rose Hall Town Assemblies of God, the New Amsterdam Prison Service and the New Start Children Play School.

The club on Tuesday last received major contributions from Mr. Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment, Bakewell of Triumph East Coast Demerara, the Ministry of the Presidency and Minister Joseph Harmon towards the Christmas Charity Programme and the rd edition of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Annual Christmas Village.

CEO of Associated Construction Services, Peter Lewis also handed over sponsorship for the construction of a Manger for the Christmas Village Nativity Scene. Donation of toys and groceries were also received from DDL, Ansa McAl Trading, Factory Price, HA Snacks Co. Ltd, Survival Supermarket, Toucan Industries, Len’s Craft Optical, Anil Beharry, The Gift Centre, Sterling Products Ltd, AM Khan Hardware, Kishon Sarwan, Food for the Poor, Sueria Manufacturing, Ricks & Sari Ltd, F&H Printery, Fitness Express, Guyana Beverage Company, Lotto, Starr Computers, University of Guyana (Tain Campus), Circle Center, Balram Shane Store, Anamayah Memorial Hospital, Impressive Signs, King Solomon Logistics, China Trading, Delmur Trading and Ramoo Funeral Home.

The ten cricket teams; “King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division Teams would be distributing over 1000 toys to less fortunate children between ages 3-10, 300 food hampers to single parent households, distribute over $1M worth of clothing and children footwear, share out educational materials apart from donating to senior citizens and children homes in Berbice.

The teams would like to express gratitude to all those who have supported them to date with special mention going to the Club’s Patron, His Excellency President David Granger, Minister of State Joseph Harmon, Mahadeo Panchu of KSM Investment, Safraz Sheriffudeen of V Net Communications, Peter Lewis, Rajin Ganga of Bakewell, Frank Sanichara of Sueria Manufacturing and Troy Cadogan of Ansa McAl Trading.