GCCI recognises several entities, entrepreneurs for outstanding service

In an effort to recognize the outstanding demonstrations of service and corporate social responsibility for 2017 by entrepreneurs and small and large businesses, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) on Wednesday night presented several awards to some of its members. The venue was the Marriott Hotel.

Among the recipients were Ramps Logistics, GTT, Dr. Rosh Khan, Eddie Boyer and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, which was given the Public Service Award of Excellence. The award for the Ministry was in recognition of road and public infrastructure development works being executed in fair timelines.

The Award for Business of the Year (Medium-Small) was given to Ramps Logistics.

Ramps Logistics started off by offering freight forwarding in 2013. In 2015 they were invited to bid for the shore base management of Exxon Mobil and won. They provided customs brokerage, freight forwarding, shore base management, marine agency services and a host of 3PL services (meet and greet, work permits and visas, accommodations, etc) for ExxonMobil since drilling began in Guyana.

In addition, Ramps initiated a Rig clerk training programme with Exxon for four graduates from the Government Technical Institute to work on rotation (on the rig, the shore base and in the Ramps office) for six months. Two of these were retained by ExxonMobil and the remaining two by El Dorado Offshore (the manpower company).

Ramps saw there would be a need for local crews and as a result formed subsidiary El Dorado Offshore to crew supply vessels and the rig. EDO deployed the first ever Guyanese to work in their offshore oil and gas industry and currently has 42 Guyanese working offshore.

In February 2017, they were awarded a contract by Schlumberger’s subsidiary, Western Geco, to assist them in the seismic survey operations in Guyana for Repsol and later on for Tullow Oil. This involved a full package of customs clearance, freight forwarding, marine agency and local inland transportation.

The Award for Business of the Year (Large) was given to GTT. It also copped the Corporate Citizenship Award. It was noted that in 2017, GTT made significant strides to improve and expand infrastructure to better serve the Guyana population. In the area of customer satisfaction, the company launched its Blaze high speed internet via fibre to the home; re-designed a full-fledged Business Solutions Team and setup the communications to Troy Mining Company at Karouni, allowing the mining site and its 300-plus occupants to communicate with the rest of the world.

Entrepreneur, Dr. Rosh Khan won the award for Young Business Executive of 2017. The gathering heard that this has been a year of transformation for Dr. Khan.

In February, his Masterclass Institute launched its first “Digital Wealth Creation Summit” which drew over 700 Guyanese to the Marriott. It will become an annual event. In April, Dr. Khan was the first Guyanese to be invited to the Consumer Health Summit and as a result, now has a number of well-known international clients that include world famous Business Coach, and Christy Whitman’s new health start up – Destiny Well.

In July, Dr. Khan represented Guyana in China and forged relations with AliBaba.com. Dr. Khan acquired the license for the world-renowned “FranklinCovey” organization, becoming their youngest Executive Coach and consultant. In August, SocialRankMedia (through the MasterClass Institute) empowered its 50th student to “make money online” by empowering them with skill sets to tap into the knowledge economy.

Business mogul and Chairman of the Private Sector Commission, Eddie Boyer was given the Lifetime Achievement Award. Boyer is the founder of one of the largest businesses in Guyana, National Hardware. It was pointed out that his business savvy approach has led to longevity and prosperity for the company. He is also known for his philanthropic works with organizations like the Salvation Army.

Innovative Systems easily copped the award for Innovation. The company has piloted and implemented its core software: PeoplePay Human Resource Management Information System. The software runs on all devices, automates the communication process and has robust security that allows users to access specific user functions. The software reduces time spent on payroll.

PeoplePay provides improved payroll accuracy, reduces cost, and eliminates the need to employ technical personnel. The company also won the Ministry of Public Telecommunications Codesprint and Hackathon this year.

The coveted Chamber Award was presented to Captain Gerry Gouveia of Duke Lodge. According to GCCI, Gouveia has demonstrated ethical leadership and corporate stewardship for the past 25 years.

Gouveia’s Roraima Airways started with two employees and currently employs almost 200 Guyanese. It owns and operates two airport lounges at the Cheddi Jagan Airport, Ground Handling and Aviation Security Agencies, two full service hotels, a travel agency, an aircraft maintenance organization and five Britten Norman multi-engine aircraft.

And GAICO Construction was presented with the GCCI President’s Award. The Years of Service Award was given to Bryony Shewraj, an Office Assistant who has been employed with the Chamber for the past 25 years.