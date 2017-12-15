Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament…Contrasting results for the Islam twins; Taylor Fernandes wins on night two

Story and photos by Sean Devers

The Islam twins (Daniel and Anthony) recorded contrasting results on night

two of the Farfan and Mendes Junior Skill Level Squash Tournament played at the Georgetown Club on Wednesday night. Notching up a win was 19-year-old Taylor Fernandes competing in category ‘A’, although no longer a junior she is filling the space left by Caribbean Under-15 Champion Shomari Wilshire who is on International duties.

While 15-year-old Daniel defeated the inexperienced Samuel Ince-Carvalhal in three straight games, 11-1, 11-7, 11-5, his elder brother Anthony lost 3-0 to Fernandes in category ‘A’ where the best junior players in the Country are battle for supremacy.

In another entertaining match of the night, 11-year-old Michael Alphonso got the better of Kirsten Gomes 11-8, 11-1, 11-2 in a category ‘B’ encounter. Daniel Islam was in dominant form and oozed confidence against the left-handed Ince-Carvalhal, who had his moments of glory especially in the second game when he fought back from 5-1 to eventually lose 11-7.

Making his category ‘A’ debut, Ince-Carvalhal was badly whipped 11-1 in the opening game but enjoyed his best performance in the second game as he launched a spirited fight-back; executing very good retrieval and took points from the top seed.

But in the end Daniel Islam’s use of the court, better execution of his shots and knowing when to play them worked in favour of the vastly more experienced player. In the other category ‘A’ match-up, Anthony Islam and Taylor Fernandes were playing against each other for the first time in a competition match and the Caribbean Under-19 Girls Champion used her superior reach to negate Anthony’s effort to get the ball past her.

Both played excellently and demonstrated lots of skill but Taylor, with her reach and age advantage in addition to her excellent control on the court took the match 11-7, 11-8, 11-9.

In the match between Alphonso and Gomes, the smaller Alphonso was quicker than his female opponent who was not able to reach to the front of the court in time to counter his cleaver drop shots which was complimented by some powerful forehand shots.

The competition is scheduled to continue this evening from 18:00hrs while tomorrow’s action will start at 10:00hrs and go until 21:00hrs after a break for lunch. The tournament will conclude on Sunday with the finals and presentation.

Results of the matches played Wednesday evening were as follows:

Category ‘A’

Taylor Fernandes beat Anthony Islam 11-7, 11-8. 11-9

Daniel Islam beat Samuel Ince-Carvalhal 11-1, 11-7, 11-5

Category ‘B’

Michael Alphonso beat Kirsten Gomes 11-8, 11-1, 11-2

Category ‘D’

Jahcinta Adams beat Isabella Ramjohn 11-4, 11-4, 11-4

Dhiren Persaud beat Beau Fernandes 6-11, 11-6, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4

Chad DeAbreu beat AishaniPersuad 11-1, 11-9, 11-7

Category ‘E’

Rayad Boyce beat Arvin Seelall 12-10, 11-9

Lajuan Munroe beat Angel Rahim 11-1, 7-11, 11-5

Jared Saul beat Noah Rahaman 9-11, 11-8, 11-5

Joshua Verwey beat Grant Fernandes 11-5, 14-12

Category ‘F’

Matthew Spooner beat Brenno DaSilva 3-11, 11-5, 11-6

Rylee Rodrigues beat Tiana Gomes 11-8, 12-10

Leshaunte Berkley beat KaydenPynaendy8-11, 11-9, 12-10

Thandi Dean beat Jehan Singh 9-11, 11-6, 11-4

Category ‘G’

Shriya Persaud beat Nicholas Sawh 11-6, 11-4

Matthew Daby beat Jnae Singh 23-21, 13-11

Safirah Summer beat AleaRuplal 11-8, 11-5