Exxon trying to hide behind ah Baccoo

When Mitta Sharma started ‘Justice For All’ it became very popular. He even start he political party wid that name. He became famous when he expose de ills of society.

When he use to show how people was suffering, when children didn’t had nutten to eat and live like pigs on a farm he use to seh, “Shad, shad shishuasion.”

That term still linger in de minds of Guyanese, today. Dem boys remember that term when dem see and hear how Soulja Bai and he kavakamites treating we wid Exxon.

Yesterday, one of dem seh how Exxon complain to him that de Waterfalls paper reporting all de bad things about dem.

Dem boys know Exxon get upset de odda day but de Minister get more vex than Exxon. He was upset from de beginning when de Waterfalls paper start to expose de skullduggery de oil company do all over de world.

That same oil company lef many countries in a “shad, shad shishuasion”. People lef hungry; some of dem worse off than before Exxon go to dem country.

Imagine this man telling de newspaper reporter it would be nice if you boss don’t seh nutten bout Exxon. Dem boys want to know if he representing Guyana; if he negotiating on behalf of Guyana or if he is PR fuh Exxon.

Dem boys wonder why such a huge oil company never complain to dem. It never refute a single word, much less a single line wha de Waterfalls paper print.

Dem never hold a press conference or face de nation on de things they do. Instead, dem trying fuh hide behind a Baccoo. That is like a fat man trying to hide behind a coconut tree.

Whatever he is, PR or tek man, dem boys believe some of dem get pay and draw down big already. If that is de case Guyana is heading straight back to wheh Mitta Sharma use to seh, “is a shad, shad shishuasion we in.”

Talk half and hope Soulja Bai stand up fuh de people.