CWI Digicel Regional 4-Day C/Ships …Bramble’s maiden ton leads Jaguars recovery; shares 118-stand with Shiv Chanderpaul

By Sean Devers

Shiv Chanderpaul and Anthony Bramble joined forces at 41-4 and with a century stand and spearheaded a recovery to lift Guyana to 274-8 at the end of the first day of the seventh round day/night encounter of the CWI

Digicel Regional four-day Championship encounter against Leewards Hurricanes yesterday at Providence.

Bramble, who celebrated his 27th birthday on Monday, batted brilliantly to add 118 with Chanderpaul to post his first hundred, an unbeaten 116 off 196 balls decorated with 16 fours and three sixes.

Chanderpaul’s 51, his 140th fifty at this level, came from 116 balls and included six fours and two sixes while Chanderpaul Hemraj (25), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Romario Shepherd (22) were the other batsmen to get starts.

Skipper Rakeem Cornwall (3-80) was the most successful bowler for the Hurricanes, the only team to beat the Jaguars in their last 33 matches. Jaguars, without the injured Keon Joseph, won the toss and elected to bat on a flat track in bright sunshine; Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who again struggled to get the ball off the square, edged Jeremiah Louis to the Keeper after taking 37 balls and 53 minutes to accumulate six runs, leaving with the score on 17-1.

Leon Johnson (0) was LBW to Cornwall at 21-2 before Vishaul Singh (5) edged Marvin Matthews to Devon Thomas at third slip at 36-3. When Chanderpaul Hemraj who hit four boundaries in a cameo 25 was taken at slip off Cornwall the Jaguars were in big trouble on 41-4 but the experienced Chanderpaul and the pugnacious Bramble took Jaguars to 55-4 by the first interval.

In the second session the partnership began to blossom with Chanderpaul looking to dominate off-spinner Terrence Ward with consecutive boundaries; hitting him for a six down the ground and a four past mid-wicket before Bramble backed away and cutting Ward for four.

Another four by Bramble off Ward brought up his ninth fifty from 70 balls with nine boundaries while the Berbice Wicket-Keeper/Batsman caressed pacer Gavin Tonge back past his ankles for the arguably the shot of the match.

Bramble was not finished yet and pulled Tonge brutally through mid-wicket for four more while Chanderpaul was allowed to slow down a bit due to Bramble’s aggressive shots and by the second interval the Jaguars were 149-4 with the partnership already worth 108. Chanderpaul was on 44 and Bramble on 62.

In the final session, the 43-year-old Chanderpaul began in a positive mood and deposited Chesney Hughes for six to post his half century from 115 balls with six fours and a couple of sixes before he was trapped LBW to Thomas at 159-5 as the Hurricanes finally made the break through.

Kemo Paul (5) soon hit Thomas to extra cover as Jaguars lost two wickets in the space of five runs. Sherfane Rutherford joined Bramble and smashed Cornwell for six and a four to get going and lofted Cornwall for six into the Green stand while Bramble dumped left-arm spinner Chesney Hughes for six to pass his previous best of 90 against the Volcanoes in St Lucia before pulling Matthews for four to move to 96.

Rutherford (23) was trapped in front to Cornwall to leave the Jaguars on 228-7 and Bramble batted out a maiden from Cornwall before cutting Matthew to the backward point boundary to post his maiden ton after passing fifty nine times. His hundred took 155 balls and was decorated with 14 four and three sixes.

Romario Shepherd and Bramble carried the score to 261 before Shepherd (22) was bowled by Tonge before Permaul and Bramble saw their team to the close under a clear night sky.

Pride 267-5 vs Red Force – 1st day, 7th round

Tarouba, Trinidad, CMC – Barbados Pride reached 267 for five in their first innings at the close, after they chose to bat on the first day of their seventh-round match against Trinidad & Tobago Red Force in the Regional 4-Day Championship on Thursday at the Brian Lara Cricket Ground.

Scores: Barbados Pride 267 for five (Shamarh Brooks 96, Jonathan Carter 72, Kevin Stoute 29 not out, Shayne Moseley 22, Anthony Alleyne 20; Bryan Charles 2-50) vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force.