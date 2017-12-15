Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

Cops detain woman for 2016 suspicious death of GPL employee

Was it an accident or murder?
That’s what detectives are trying to ascertain as they question a 38-year-old woman in connection with the August 23, 2016 death of her reputed husband.
The alleged victim, 50-year-old Matthew Moore, of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, is said to have died after falling off his bed. He was reportedly ill at the time.
But now police have opened investigations into his demise after a relative of Moore alleged that he was beaten. They reportedly arrested the reputed wife a few days ago in North East La Penitence.
Kaieteur News understands that the woman has been in custody for at least three days and is being questioned by detectives at the Beterverwagting Police Station.
Investigators have also repeatedly taken her to Turkeyen.
She remained in custody up to late last night.
Indications are that Moore’s body will be exhumed.

