C’bean C/Ships in St. Lucia …Allicock, Williamson & Lewis through to semis

Keevin Allicock moved one step closer to a successful defence of his Caribbean Bantamweight title which he won last year in the second edition of Caribbean Development Boxing Championships (now the Caribbean Championships) when he defeated Grenadian Neilon Cyrus by TKO in the second round on the opening on Wednesday in St. Lucia.

Allicock will fight tonight while Light Welterweights Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis (who also won Gold last year) and Joel Williamson were the other Guyanese to qualify for last night’s semi-finals with second round TKOs on the opening night.

This is the third edition of this championship with the first one being staged in Guyana where the local team, like last year, emerged Champions. However, due to lack of funds the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) could only send a six-man team including four boxers and even they all capture gold medals, Guyana will not be able to accumulate enough points to retain their team title.

Last night Williamson, who defeated Bajan Brandon Lee was scheduled to battle St. Lucian Kareem Boyce while Lewis who defeated Barbadian Justin Edwards was set to face-off with Nathan Ferreira, also from the host Country, in the semi-finals.

Also scheduled to be in action last night was the fourth Guyanese, Middleweight Desmond Amsterdam against Trini Mickell Joseph. Allicock, the team’s best boxer who won silver at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Bahamas earlier this year, is favoured to strike gold in Grois Islet.