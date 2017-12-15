Latest update December 15th, 2017 12:55 AM

ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship 2017…Dorado Speed Swim Club represented by strong 18-member team

Dec 15, 2017 Sports 0

The Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) is being represented by a 18-member team at the annual Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad & Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swim Meet which swam off yesterday afternoon in the

The Dorado Speed Swim Club team to T&T 2017

Twin Island Republic hosted by the Marlins Swim Club from December 14-17.

The venue for all the action is The Aquatic Center 10 lane 50 meter Indoor Championship pool which is also equipped with an Outdoor 50-meter warm down pool and the Omega Timing System.

Team Dorado comprises the following swimmers – Jasmin Allen, Jason Allen, Tyler Allicock, Donna Carter, Giselle Crane, Zara Crane, Amy Grant, Ethan Gonsalves, Elliott Gonsalves, Monique Watson, Daniel Scott, Alex Winter, Lian Winter, Kyra Soares, Maiya Ifill, Alina Woodroffe, Vladimir Woodroffe and Raekwon Noel (the lone swimmer from the Swim Academy Sea Otters).

Management Staff; Mr. Ewin Enmore (Coach), Mrs. Colleen Roberts (Team Manager), Mrs. Marcel David-Watson (Club Treasurer).

The swimmers would be participating in a total of 109 Individual events and for the first time, 4 relays; 2 each in the boys 9-10 and girls 11-12 age-groups.

The following age groups would be contested at the 4-day Meet, 08 & Under, 09 – 10, 11 – 12, 13 – 14, 15 and Over. The Swimmer’s age on December 31, 2016 determines the age group within which he/she is eligible to swim.

