Woodley Park Nursery in the Festive Mood

We are now in December. The Guyanese tradition has been a season of festivities which include staff parties and gift exchanges in the business community, as well as within the public service.

The tradition in most schools be they privately owned or government run, has seen students being involved in Christmas concerts and class parties. Woodley Park Nursery School, West Coast Berbice, surely got much attention over the last few days as they swung into the festive mood.

There is room for improvement; there has been good support from parents and guardians and the community in general.

This year there were a fashion show and a street parade featuring the students.