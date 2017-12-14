Soulja Bai get ketch wid US$18M in ee pants

Everybody know bout de signing bonus. De govt sign a deal wid Exxon and Exxon give dem some money. Dis money pass since last year but nobody didn’t seh a word. When de reporters ask dem, dem deny. De thing was so shameful dat Jagdeo seh de whole govt should resign. Then Edghill who was talking de loudest get expel from parliament.

Now Soulja Bai seh is he mek all dat happen. When dem boys ask him yesterday, he seh he tell who know fuh keep it quiet. He seh dat dem keep de thing so quiet dat some of he Cabinet ministers didn’t even know bout de signing.

Well when dem boys hear dat, de fuss thing dat come to mind is dat kak pass. Money involve and some people can’t know bout it because de smaller de crowd de bigger de share.

But dem boys seh dem never know Soulja Bai to be a man who does hustle dat is why dem don’t want to believe dat he had in mind to pocket some of de signing money.

However, when li’l pickney get ketch in some skullduggery dem quick to find excuse and Soulja Bai get ketch wid ee pants down.

He excuse is dat he hide de money to pay lawyer to fight de case against Venezuela.

Dem boys suspect is much, much more than US$18 million pass. Dem boys strongly believe de politicians collect big time and got it stash away.

Is no way wid all de things de media expose bout Exxon and politician—not govt, not opposition—ever come out and seh a word. As a matter of fact dem come out defending these people.

Soulja Bai did seh he don’t believe dat such a big company like Exxon will mess up their reputation by offering bribes.

Dem boys didn’t know dat he and some of ee kavakamites done draw down. He got de baccoo who dem boys believe collect he share and then cussing people who exposing Exxon.

Why dem keep de US$18 million secret still got dem boys in shock. Why dem want to hide it? Is fuh pay a secret lawyer in a case dat will be public?

Talk half and hope de nation wake up.