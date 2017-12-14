RHT Gizmos & Gadgets beat Iman Bacchus SC in T20 match

Led by former National Under-19 Captain Shawn Pereira, the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division team easily defeated Iman Bacchus Sports Club of Essequibo by 67 runs in a specially arranged T20 match at the Albion Sports Complex.

The match was organised by the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) under the Say No Say Yes Programme.

Overnight and early morning rain left a lot of moisture on the pitch and the match finally got underway at 11:00hrs; the visitors won the toss and invited the hosts to bat first. They were off to the worst possible start when National Under-17 player Junior Sinclair was run out for 0 without facing a ball in the first over.

Namesake Jason Sinclair 03 and Kevin Sinclair 00 were dismissed by Lallbachan Narine on the difficult pitch to leave Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets at 8 for 3 in the 4th over. National Under-19 batting star Kevlon Anderson and National player Clinton Pestano then repaired the early damage by adding 65 for the 4th wicket in seven overs before Pestano was brilliantly run out by Yougeshwar Lall for a well played 30 (5×4 1×6).

Former West Indies one day player Royston Crandon and Anderson then featured in a 40 run partnership before Crandon was bowled by off-spinner Rodwyn Gordon for 26 (2×4). Anderson eventually top scored with a typically elegant 40 (3×4 1×6), while all-rounder Keon Sinclair made 15, the home team were dismissed for 145 off the last ball of their 20 overs.

Bowling for the visitors, Lallbachan Narine 2 for 4 from three overs, Parmesh Parsotam 2 for 18 and Rodwyn Gordon 2 for 27.

Needing 146 to win, Imam Bacchus Sports Club were given a 26 run opening partnership by Navendra Persaud and Parmeshwar Persaud before an aggressive Keon Sinclair dismissed the latter in the fifth over.

The rest of the visitors batting found it difficult to score against a disciplined bowling attack; only Yougeshwar Lall with 13 reached double figures as they were limited to 78 for 8 at the end of their 20 overs.

For the winners, Under-19 left arm spinner Keith Simpson took 2 for 5 from four overs, while Royston Crandon had 2 for 7 from his four overs, Eon Hooper bowled four overs and conceded just three runs, while Keon Sinclair and Shawn Pereira had 1 for 12 and 1 for 7, respectively.

While complimenting the teams for a good match, RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster encouraged the Essequibo based club to get involved in social activities in an effort to get youths to Say No to Drugs, Crime, Alcohol, Suicide and Yes to Education, Sports and Culture.

Foster also advised the players, “No matter how poor you are, there is always someone poorer than you,” and as such they should work as a team to assist those in need.

Director of Iman Bacchus Business Enterprise, Mr. Aadil Baksh expressed gratitude to the host for their kindness and extended an official invitation for the 2016 Guyana Cricket Club Awardee to visit Essequibo next year.

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club handed over a quantity of youth information posters to the visitors, while trophies were presented to Yougeshwar Lall and Lallbachan Narine for being the best Essequibo batsman and bowler during the match.