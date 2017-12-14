No pay for Edghill during suspension

Opposition parliamentarian, Juan Edghill, will have his pay and allowances docked for the four sittings that he has been suspended.

On Tuesday, Clerk of the National Assembly, Sherlock Isaacs, wrote the Member

of Parliament (MP) informing him of the implications of suspension which was announced earlier this week.

On Monday, Edghill was involved in a major incident on the floors of the National Assembly during the considerations of the estimates for the 2018 national budget.

Edghill, is one of the Opposition’s point persons on projects and finance. He was expected to lead questions along these lines.

He was told by the Clerk in the letter that based on a motion made pursuant to Standing Order No. 47 (2) and (3), he has been suspended from the service of the assembly for four consecutive sittings, commencing immediately.

“Please note that, as a result of your suspension, you are not entitled to attend sittings of the National Assembly or meetings of Parliamentary Committees or enter the precincts of the National Assembly until the termination of the your suspension.”

But before he received the letter onTuesday, he did enter the compound despite the best efforts of the police. As a result, he was charged after being taken to Brickdam Police Station.

The letter, copied to the Speaker and finance officials, made it clear that the MP during his suspension will not be paid salary and allowances; he is also not entitled to some of the other benefits as other members of the National Assembly.

“Further, you are not entitled to lodge questions or submit notices of motions during your suspension from the service of the assembly.”

The letter was copied to the Accounting Officer of Parliament Officer to cease the payment of the salary and allowances until the termination of the suspension.

On Monday, Edghill during the start of the considerations of the budget estimates clashed with the Speaker, Dr. Barton Scotland, over the need to extend time for question.

However, the Speaker insisted that based on an agreement, the allotted time was fixed.

Edghill, after refusing to sit, was deemed out of order and moves were made to eject him from the floors of the chambers.

He refused and the police were eventually summoned. However, Opposition members refused to allow the police to remove him. They formed a ring around him.

After the ensuing confusion between police and the Opposition members, the day’s proceedings were suspended.

Edghill was stopped from entering the Parliament building on Tuesday and later escorted to the Brickdam Police Station.