Man stole employer’s shotgun to take revenge for assault on wife

-refused bail for allegedly shooting granny, little girl

Appearing on Tuesday at the Whim Magistrate Court before Magistrate Charlyn Artiga was Suraj Singh, aka ‘Akash’, 26, of Lot 192 Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Singh was slapped with three charges as he stood before the court. He was charged with breaking and entering the dwelling house of Booraj Surajbally, his employer, between November 22 and November 23, last, and stealing a shotgun and three cartridges valued at a total of $130,840. He was charged separately with discharging a loaded firearm with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable and cause actual bodily harm to Savitri Hassan and her five-year-old granddaughter, Renuka Hassan, both of Number 72 Village, Corentyne.

He was not required to plead. He was unrepresented.

He told the Magistrate that this was not his first court appearance. He had appeared for the offence of assaulting a police officer.

Singh claimed that a relative of the victims allegedly sexually assaulted his wife, which led him to retaliate. He stated that he reported the assault at the Springlands Police Station.

“Three times he trouble me wife; the third time he rape she,” he said in court.

However, the court was told by the investigating corporal that the man’s wife alleged that she was assaulted. The corporal also informed the magistrate that investigators are probing the matter. Bail was denied.

He is set to return to the Court on January 4, next, for reports.

Suraj Singh turned up at the Number 51 Police Station four days ago and turned himself into police. A senior police source had told Kaieteur News that the suspect confessed to authorities.

He was accused of clambering up a ladder and entering the home of Savitri Hassan at Number 72 Village and firing shots, injuring her and her five year old grand-daughter Renuka Hassan. He then escaped after committing the act.

Police said 13 shotgun pellets were removed from the child’s left leg, while her grandmother was shot in the lower abdomen.