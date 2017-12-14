Lean Back!

Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Dec 14, 2017

These utility poles seem to be taking a break, but residents of Windsor Forest, West Coast Demerara, are certainly not amused by this. They claim that the poles have been like this for months and the Guyana Power and Light Inc. has done nothing to remedy the situation.

 

