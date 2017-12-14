Guyanese boxers start Caribbean C/ship with a bang

Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Light welterweight Colin ‘Superman’ Lewis and lightweight Joel ‘Stone’ Williamson provided quality entertainment for a hungry St Lucian crowd last night when the Caribbean (Boxing) Championship punched off
in Grois Islet, St Lucia.
Despite arriving on the island yesterday morning both Guyanese stopped Barbadian opponents inside the distance.
“Y’all puppies biting hot,” president of the St. Lucian Boxing Association, David ‘Shakes’ Christopher declared when contacted last night.
“It was quality execution of boxing on display and we are looking forward for more such displays. I have said before that Guyana has some of the best boxers in the region. What we saw tonight proved that I am not wrong,” Christopher said.
Guyana almost missed the Championship due to lack of funding. GBA president Steve Ninvalle explained that had it not been for the intervention of Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton the team would have been smaller.
The GBA sent a team of four boxers, one coach and a referee /judge to the Championship.
“We must extend gratitude to the Honorable Minister Dr. Norton, The National Sports Commission, the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Olympic Association for assisting in getting the six-man team to St Lucia. We expect them to do well,” Ninvalle stated.
Team Guyana also includes Middleweight Desmond ‘Dynamite’ Amsterdam, bantamweight ‘Lightning’ Keevin Allicock, Coach Terrence Poole and referee judge Lawrence Assanah, a sergeant in the Guyana Defence Force.
Assanah will attempt to become the third Guyanese to be certified AIBA One Star when he sits an exam today. Ramona Agard and Richard Braithwaite picked up theirs in Barbados last year.
