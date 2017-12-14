Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Gunmen rob passengers, rush home and pretend to be sleeping

Minutes after a Route 42 minibus driver and three of his East Bank Demerara-bound passengers

The gun and the four live rounds that were discovered.

were robbed at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, by three males whom themselves were also passengers, ranks of a mobile patrol apprehended them in a house.
The victims and suspects, along with other passengers, departed the Bus Park at Stabroek Market about 10:00hrs yesterday.
As the vehicle approached McDoom, the suspects requested that the vehicle stop at Middle Street, for them to disembark.
When they exited the bus, one of the suspects drew a handgun. They relieved the driver of $4,000 and from the other victims; they took cellular phones and handbags.
A police patrol happened to be passing and pursued the suspects. The patrol arrested the crooks in a house soon after.
At the time of arrest, the suspect with the firearm and four matching rounds, was comfortably covered with a sheet, pretending to be sleeping.
The others in whose possession the stolen items were found, were relaxing in the same house as if nothing ever happened.

