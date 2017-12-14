Gunmen rob passengers, rush home and pretend to be sleeping

Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Minutes after a Route 42 minibus driver and three of his East Bank Demerara-bound passengers
were robbed at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara, by three males whom themselves were also passengers, ranks of a mobile patrol apprehended them in a house.
The victims and suspects, along with other passengers, departed the Bus Park at Stabroek Market about 10:00hrs yesterday.
As the vehicle approached McDoom, the suspects requested that the vehicle stop at Middle Street, for them to disembark.
When they exited the bus, one of the suspects drew a handgun. They relieved the driver of $4,000 and from the other victims; they took cellular phones and handbags.
A police patrol happened to be passing and pursued the suspects. The patrol arrested the crooks in a house soon after.
At the time of arrest, the suspect with the firearm and four matching rounds, was comfortably covered with a sheet, pretending to be sleeping.
The others in whose possession the stolen items were found, were relaxing in the same house as if nothing ever happened.
Dec 14, 2017Led by former National Under-19 Captain Shawn Pereira, the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division team easily defeated Iman Bacchus Sports Club of Essequibo by 67 runs in a specially...
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
These columns are filled with my belief that there is a psychic breakdown here that has penetrated the entire country. Illogical,... more
Guyanese are so divided politically that they will fall for any story which helps to reduce the shame they face because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]