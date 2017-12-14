Goed Fortuin Secondary claim NSC Al Sport and Tour circle tennis title

Goed Fortuin Secondary School won the National Sports Commission/AL Sport and Tour Promotions Circle Tennis competition after they defeated Carmel Secondary in the finals played last Friday at D’Urban Park.

Carmel won the toss and inserted Goed Fortuin; they made 110-12 off 60 deliveries. Jamal Da Santos made 34 (3x6s) and Rafik Persaud 19 (2x6s).

Goed Fortuin replied with 120-2; Kloyd Fomey got 33 (5x6s), Yohance Abrams 28 ( 3x6s) and Mande Abrams 24.

Goed Fortuin Secondary School also captured the best banner and best dress team.