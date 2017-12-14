Goed Fortuin Secondary claim NSC Al Sport and Tour circle tennis title

Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
Goed Fortuin Secondary School won the National Sports Commission/AL Sport and Tour Promotions Circle Tennis competition after they defeated Carmel Secondary in the finals played last Friday at D’Urban Park.
Carmel won the toss and inserted Goed Fortuin; they made 110-12 off 60 deliveries. Jamal Da Santos made 34 (3x6s) and Rafik Persaud 19 (2x6s).
Goed Fortuin replied with 120-2; Kloyd Fomey got 33 (5x6s), Yohance Abrams 28 ( 3x6s) and Mande Abrams 24.
Goed Fortuin Secondary School also captured the best banner and best dress team.
Dec 14, 2017Led by former National Under-19 Captain Shawn Pereira, the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division team easily defeated Iman Bacchus Sports Club of Essequibo by 67 runs in a specially...
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
These columns are filled with my belief that there is a psychic breakdown here that has penetrated the entire country. Illogical,... more
Guyanese are so divided politically that they will fall for any story which helps to reduce the shame they face because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]