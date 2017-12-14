Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM

Goed Fortuin Secondary claim NSC Al Sport and Tour circle tennis title

Goed Fortuin Secondary School won the National Sports Commission/AL Sport and Tour Promotions Circle Tennis competition after they defeated Carmel Secondary in the finals played last Friday at D’Urban Park.

The victorious Goed Fortuin Secondary School team.

Carmel won the toss and inserted Goed Fortuin; they made 110-12 off 60 deliveries. Jamal Da Santos made 34 (3x6s) and Rafik Persaud 19 (2x6s).
Goed Fortuin replied with 120-2; Kloyd Fomey got 33 (5x6s), Yohance Abrams 28 ( 3x6s) and Mande Abrams 24.
Goed Fortuin Secondary School also captured the best banner and best dress team.

