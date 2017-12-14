Electrician fined for smashing car window

Latest update December 14th, 2017 12:59 AM
…driver attempted to run him over
A man who told the court that he smashed a car window after the driver attempted to run him over was yesterday ordered to post a fine of $75,000 or in default serve six months imprisonment.
Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Hamilton of Lot 422 ‘A’ Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty.
The charge alleged that on October 25, last, at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully damaged Ishmael Mohamed’s car window valued $150,000.
The accused told the court that on the day in question, he was attempting to drive into his workplace when the security guard stopped him and told him that he was not allowed in the compound.
The man added that he tried explaining to the new guard that he works there and that he should be allowed to enter the premises.
The man stressed that the back and forth between him and the guard went on for a while so he exited his vehicle to avoid further confrontation.
The court heard that after the accused went back to his vehicle he observed that his vehicle was blocking someone else from entering the compound.
Hamilton told the court that after he gave the other driver a pass, Mohamed drove his vehicle in a fast manner and struck his foot in the process causing him to receive injuries. He added that after the incident, he got angry and hit the man’s car window which caused it to break.
He further told the court that he agreed to pay to have the damage fixed but because of financial difficulties he could only afford $50,000 as opposed to the $165,000 being requested by Mohamed.
The Magistrate, before imposing the fine on the accused, told the court that she took into consideration the fact that he did not waste the court’s time and the fact that he agreed to replace the broken window.
Dec 14, 2017Led by former National Under-19 Captain Shawn Pereira, the Rose Hall Town Gizmos & Gadgets First Division team easily defeated Iman Bacchus Sports Club of Essequibo by 67 runs in a specially...
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
Dec 14, 2017
These columns are filled with my belief that there is a psychic breakdown here that has penetrated the entire country. Illogical,... more
Guyanese are so divided politically that they will fall for any story which helps to reduce the shame they face because... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]