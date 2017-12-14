Electrician fined for smashing car window

…driver attempted to run him over

A man who told the court that he smashed a car window after the driver attempted to run him over was yesterday ordered to post a fine of $75,000 or in default serve six months imprisonment.

Thirty-four-year-old Kevin Hamilton of Lot 422 ‘A’ Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Senior Magistrate, Fabayo Azore in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and pleaded guilty.

The charge alleged that on October 25, last, at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully damaged Ishmael Mohamed’s car window valued $150,000.

The accused told the court that on the day in question, he was attempting to drive into his workplace when the security guard stopped him and told him that he was not allowed in the compound.

The man added that he tried explaining to the new guard that he works there and that he should be allowed to enter the premises.

The man stressed that the back and forth between him and the guard went on for a while so he exited his vehicle to avoid further confrontation.

The court heard that after the accused went back to his vehicle he observed that his vehicle was blocking someone else from entering the compound.

Hamilton told the court that after he gave the other driver a pass, Mohamed drove his vehicle in a fast manner and struck his foot in the process causing him to receive injuries. He added that after the incident, he got angry and hit the man’s car window which caused it to break.

He further told the court that he agreed to pay to have the damage fixed but because of financial difficulties he could only afford $50,000 as opposed to the $165,000 being requested by Mohamed.

The Magistrate, before imposing the fine on the accused, told the court that she took into consideration the fact that he did not waste the court’s time and the fact that he agreed to replace the broken window.