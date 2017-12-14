Charity businesses want halt to holding of court on Mondays

Business owners in Charity, Region Two, are now appealing for a change in the Charity Court day.

This appeal was made primarily by local proprietors in the entertainment industry.

It is alleged that the Charity Magistrate Court, has ordered that music be played at a moderate volume on Mondays, to facilitate its Monday sessions.

Since the court day clashes with the community’s heaviest commercial day, business owners have raised their concerns on this court order.

Reports indicate that the order has already taken an adverse effect on the entertainment industry. Councilor attached to the Charity Urasara NDC, Ryan Vansluytman, said a bar, on Monday, was stopped from playing music for the entire day.

The business which was identified as the Xenon Hotel and Bar, was reportedly ordered by the court, to turn off all music until 17:00 hrs.

The business subsequently endured a significant loss of customers that day.

Kaieteur News understands that Mondays account for 75 percent of the week’s commercial activities.

According to the liquor store proprietors, Monday without business, is more or less liken to a week without business. The management of Xenon explained, “The police came in and said we cannot play any music on Monday, as long as court is in session.

“Even after the court sessions, if anyone complains about music, the police will come and order us to take it off. Just this Monday the court sessions were from 09:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs, and no music could be played. In effect we did no business for that day.

“Monday accounts for 75% of our business week, if we can’t do business on that day then we can’t earn anything.”

The management of Xenon took the opportunity to underline the fact that they often lose business to unlicensed liquor stores on account of the Court Order. Management noted that it is quite unfair that they lose their customers to illegal businesses, as the relevant authorities remain unresponsive.

Businesses owners believe that it would seem just, if the court holds its sessions on another day in the week. The Charity court sessions were once held on Thursdays a few years back. It is believed that Monday would best facilitate the Pomeroon residents who may have a hearing in the Charity Court.

It is most likely, however, that the Charity market will be at its noisiest point on Mondays. Monday is Charity’s market day, as it’s the heaviest commercial day in Charity, and by extension the Essequibo Coast.

On this day, persons stream to Charity not only from the Pomeroon, but from ports as far as Georgetown. As an integral port to commerce, Charity connects the coastline to the Pomeroon, the Interior and even the neighbouring country, Venezuela.

On this day farmers come out from the Pomeroon with their produce. After selling their produce they will conduct their shopping, take their drinks, and then they head back into the river. It is the custom that these famers drink their liquor with extravagant music.

If they can’t find their party taste in the licensed bar, they will most likely take their drinks in the illegal shops setup around the commercial block. [Romario Blair]