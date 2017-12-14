Achievers, D’ Edward chalk wins

Achievers and D’ Edward registered victories when the West Berbice Cricket Association/ Singh Travel Service U-19 50-over tournament continued recently.

Host Bush Lot went down to Achievers by four wickets. Bush Lot batted first and managed 160 all out in 32 overs. N. Persaud scored 38, B. Jaikarran 20 and K. Evans 14; Kevin Sinclair claimed 3-18, Danrad Arthur 2-5 and Danious Joseph 2-17.

Achievers responded with 162-6 in 22 overs. Kevin Sinclair returned with the bat to stroke 89 with 15 fours and one six, while Christopher Harry made 29 and Shamal Angel 16. Bowling for Bush Lot United T. Persaud, N.Persaud and K. Jaikarran had two wickets each.

Over at Paradise ground, D’Edward beat the home team by 51 runs. D’ Edward batted first made 225 all out in 29 overs. Deinaruth Persaud slammed 98, Dishan Phillips 44 and Hemraj Harrilall 22; Windell Fordyce claimed 3-27 and Lakeram Ramkisoon 3-38.

Paradise in reply were bowled out for 174 with Fordyce scoring 26, Ompraksh Barrat 32 and Neckell Fraser 20; Dishan Phillip captured 4-54 and Denanauth Persaud 3-19.

In Earlier matches, Host D’ Edward batted first made 100 in 20 overs, DIshan Phillipsgot 32; Christopher harry claimed 3-20 and Jaden Samuels 2-24.

Achievers in reply were all out for 51 from 12.3 overs. Hemroy Harrilall bagged 6-14 and Dishan Phillips 2-12. D’Edwards won by 50 runs.

At Bush Lot Ground, Bush Lot batted first made 79 all out in 17.2 overs. Bowling for Blairmont Centre Javid Karim grabbed 5-18 and Brian Moses 2-17.

Blairmont in reply made 83-1; Lochan Hughes scored 35 and Nigel Deodat 31.