25 vehicles hijacked in seven months

– Crime chief urges Premio, Allion drivers to be on the alert

Acting Crime Chief, Paul Williams is urging drivers of Toyota Allion and Premio motor vehicles to be on the alert as it seems that these are the most targeted cars.

As of last July bandits made off with five Toyota Allion and 12 Toyota Premio motorcars. In most of these cases, the drivers were held at gunpoint. In total, 25 vehicles were hijacked, including three Carina 212 and one Toyota Spacio car.

The Crime Chief said that in most of the cases, the drivers were either trailed to their home or the perpetrator(s) was already at the victims’ home, waiting on them.

”You find that the suspects are already at their home and when they come out of their car to open their gate, the perpetrator sticks them up right there and take away their vehicles,” Williams said. He urged drivers to always be on the alert.

“When persons are going home, they should have someone looking out for them so that the person can see whether there is anyone suspicious there,” the Crime Chief said.

On September 15, last, a Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal, Pernell Gordon, was robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar by two men while on his way home at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Taxi driver, Phillip King, of North Ruimveldt was shot and robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar on November 26, last when two female passengers hired his car and lured him to their male accomplice at D’Urban Backlands. He was shot to the abdomen.

Additionally, Jeanine Odel, 41, a hairdresser of West Half Paradise, East Coast Demerara was robbed of her car, a new model white Raum, PNN 3855, valued at $2.6 million on June 20, last at the Ogle seawall.

On November 28, last two gunmen apprehended Nadine Luthers-Williams, a former journalist outside the Night Cap restaurant in Pere Street, Kitty and escaped with her Toyota Allion motorcar.

Luthers-Williams and another female had just arrived at the restaurant and bar at approximately 20:00hrs to meet with friends who were visiting Guyana.

She parked her white Toyota Allion motor car, registration number PVV 4879, on the eastern side of the road and was about to exit when an armed man approached the driver side of the car, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she exit the car; the young lady complied.

The accomplice, who had approached the car from the opposite door, snatched Luthers-Williams’s female friend’s belongings from the front passenger seat.

He then ordered her out of the vehicle; the two men entered the car and drove west along the Kitty public road.