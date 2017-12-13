Upper Corentyne Cricket Association elects executive body

The Clubs of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) held a special meeting on December 7th at the #73 Cricket Club’s Pavilion to elect members to serve the Executive of the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association.

A release from the Association stated that the body has been without an election for the past four years, having held its last election in 2012.

The Clubs, #48 Challengers, Yakasari Caribs, #43, #64, #68, # 69, #70 MYO, #70 CC, #72 All Star, #72 Cut & Load, #73, # 77, Bomb Squad, Guns and Roses, among others have requested, as provided for in the Association’s Constitution, a Special Meeting, to elect a body to fill the posts of President, Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Asst Secretary/Treasurer which have been vacant since 2014.

The newly elected Executives are: Former UCCA and Berbice Cricketer Hamant Jagdeo – President, Chaitram Persaud – Vice President, V. Sugrim- Secretary, Mahesh Dharry- Treasurer and Captain of the Upper Corentyne’s Senior Team, Lakram Lathman Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

The Association’s representatives to the Berbice Cricket Board are Hamant Jagdeo, Chaitram Persaud, V. Sugrim and Lakram Lathman.

Mr. Hamant Jagdeo, newly elected President of the Association urged all Clubs in the Upper Corentyne area to support the Association in its endeavours, since there is a lot of work to be done. He added that the state of cricket in the area has been dormant for a while now, and the only games that are given priority are shorter versions such as 5/5, and 10/10 which are played on a gambling basis. These games he said have not served in the best interest of the Association, since cricketers who are interested in a career should be involved in the longer versions. He is concerned at the fact that players from the UCCA have not reached the required standard to fit into the Guyana Cricket Board’s franchise games and he promises that he will work feverishly with clubs to ensure that players come up to that level in the near future.

Mr. Jagdeo spoke about constant migration of junior cricketers from the Upper Corentyne area to more developed clubs in Berbice since it is felt that the opportunities are available elsewhere than in the Upper Corentyne area. He said that his focus will also be on Junior Cricket to aid the young players and guide them to their career goals in the cricketing fraternity. The area he stated, is a vast one, producing many cricketers, and the newly elected executives will do their utmost to restore the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association’s team to the powerhouse it once was.

The Executives have pledged their full support to the Berbice Cricket Board and Mr. Jagdeo stressed the need for inclusion of Upper Corentyne members in the Berbice County teams, and said that development programmes will soon commence. The newly elected executive is determined to move the association forward and eventually make up for the years of dormancy it has endured.

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), through its President, Mr. Dhieranidranauth Somwaru, has expressed satisfaction, at the initiative taken by the members of the Association in addressing the issues that have plagued the Association. He is of the view that cricket in the Upper Corentyne has long been in a state of neglect, and he is optimistic that the newly elected body can return the association to its glory days. He pledges the support of the Berbice Cricket Board to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, and said that the BCB will work with the UCCA in order to develop the game of cricket in the area.

Secretary of the Upper Corentyne Association Mr. V. Sugrim has informed that the Association will hold a meeting on Friday at the # 73 CC Ground to appoint the Committee Members who will serve the Association.