Latest update December 13th, 2017 1:31 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Customs Officers try to steal seized items

Dec 13, 2017 News 0

 

– truck, car impounded

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reportedly launched an investigation into the seizure of millions of dollars in smuggled goods from Suriname.
The truck driver and six others have been arrested.
Heading the investigation is former Crime Chief Deputy Commissioner, Henry Chester.
Several Customs officers from the Springlands GRA office, Corentyne, Berbice, are being questioned.
Kaieteur News was told that the goods came from Suriname over a period of time. They included Heineken Beer, mosquito coils, firecrackers, poisons and other items.
On Monday, the Enforcement arm of Customs at Springlands hired a truck, GPP 4226, to transport the seized items to the Georgetown bond located in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
According to reports, there were no Customs escorts for the truck and its contents.
Instead of heading to Eccles, the truck, escorted by a car PSS 5005 registered to an Essequibo businessman, crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
The truck was intercepted at LaGrange, West Bank Demerara. The drivers when stopped were unable to produce the necessary documents showing that taxes and duties were paid.

The truck and the seized escort car in GRA’s bond at Eccles.

Senior Customs officials are believed to have been involved in the decision to spirit away the seized goods.
GRA, over the years, has been battling internal corruption, with billions of dollars lost annually by the state because of collusion by staffers with businessmen.
More recently, chicken and alcohol have been the major commodities smuggled. Alcohol, in particular, results in more than $1 billion in lost taxes annually, according to Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Godfrey Statia.
Over the last three months seized goods yielded some $400 million in recovered duties and taxes.
Millions of dollars worth of chicken has been seized this year. However, rather than selling the chicken at auction, the articles are distributed to the Guyana Defence Force, the Georgetown Public Hospital, and the Georgetown Prisons.

More in this category

Sports

Top teams receive cash prizes from Turbo Knockout football tourney

Top teams receive cash prizes from Turbo Knockout football tourney

Dec 13, 2017

The top teams from the recently concluded Turbo Knockout football competition collected their cash incentives for their outstanding performances in the 16-team tournament which saw the Georgetown...
Read More
Windies suffer clean sweep after batting buckles

Windies suffer clean sweep after batting buckles

Dec 13, 2017

Sparta Boss head to final after edging Leopold Street

Sparta Boss head to final after edging Leopold...

Dec 13, 2017

Fearless Camptown out to prove their worth in Corona knockout Cup

Fearless Camptown out to prove their worth in...

Dec 13, 2017

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association elects executive body

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association elects...

Dec 13, 2017

The indefatigable Hilbert Foster washes hands of Berbice cricket

The indefatigable Hilbert Foster washes hands of...

Dec 13, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: glennlall2000[email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]