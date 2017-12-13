The indefatigable Hilbert Foster washes hands of Berbice cricket

To focus on RHTY&SC, Youths and Rose Hall Town

Long serving Secretary/CEO of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC), MS Hilbert Foster has announced that he has no interest in being part of Berbice cricket in the future and would not be accepting any nominations to the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) in the future.

Foster has stated in no uncertain terms that all his efforts would now be on the development of his club, the less fortunate youths and his hometown of Rose Hall Town.

Foster, who served as Chairman of the BCB Special Events Committee from 2008 – 2014 was asked to contest the BCB Presidency at its recent ill-fated elections. While he agreed at the last moment to do so, he acknowledged that the decision was against the wishes of his family and close friends.

Berbice cricket, he stated would have benefitted a great deal from his vast experience but that is now water under the bridge. The election which was held on October 8 was widely viewed as not transparent or fair.

Foster stated that Berbice cricket lost out on at least 19 major tournaments of which sponsorship was already secured, while numerous off the field programmes/projects would have transformed the current dismal state of the sport in the Ancient County.

Dozens of clubs would have also benefitted from assistance in the form of coaching, equipment, balls and educational materials. Foster said that it was a privilege to serve the sport at the Board level during his eldest brother, Keith Foster’s Presidency but his focus now would be spent on maintaining the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club status as Guyana’s best, assisting families who are less fortunate and securing projects that would assist in the development of his hometown.

Currently, Rose Hall Town benefitted from a major project in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School, while a multi-million dollar project has started to upgrade the outfield of the Area ‘H’ ground, construction of a new cricket pitch and installation of electric lamps around the all weather court.

Among the other major projects targeted are restoration work around the Township’s Monument, indoor cricket practice facility and a Green Park for residents of Guyana’s smallest township. Foster also intends to concentrate on programmes to assist youths to stay in school and complete their education.

Foster has acknowledged the support of all the cricket clubs in Berbice and numerous individuals the likes of Carl Moore, Anil Beharry, Robbie Saywack, Malcolm Peters, Mortimer George, Albert Smith, Winston Smith, Angela Haniff and others who have supported him over the years.

He however, stated, that despite having no interest in any BCB position, he would be willing to offer advice if asked and to offer assistance when requested. Foster spearheaded the successful completion of over 1700 programmes/projects for the BCB and raised over 20M dollars during his tenure at the Board level.

Among his major accomplishments were the Annual Awards Ceremony, Annual Cricket Magazine, Berbice Cricket Hall of Fame, All Time Berbice XI, Annual Cricket Academy, Elite Coaching Programme, Publication of Cricket Educational Programme, Say No/Say Yes Programme, Tribute to Heroes, Tribute to Retired Cricketers, 70th Anniversary Celebration, 75th Anniversary Celebration, Inter-county Cap System, Inter-zones Tournaments, 75th Anniversary Magazine and Assistance to Clubs.

The respected Foster is appealing to all cricket administrators to put the interest of youths first and to use their positions to make a positive difference. Foster noted that BCB should be focused on the development of the sport on a holistic basis.