Sparta Boss head to final after edging Leopold Street

Defending champion Sparta Boss edged Leopold Street on penalty kicks in their semi-final clash, when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown zone, continued yesterday at the Burnham Basketball Court.

The clash which was viewed by a large crowd, witnessed the Spartans securing their third consecutive final’s appearance in the Georgetown tournament, via a 1-0 scoreline from the penalty spot.

Sheldon Shepherd once again proved to be the difference, as he converted from the halfway mark. For Leopold Street, the dynamic duo of Okanie Fraser and Omallo Williams, were crushed with the weight of expectation, as they missed in their attempts at the distance.

Sparta Boss will now faceoff with Gold is Money in the first ever meeting of the teams in the Georgetown Championship on Saturday at the Demerara Park Tarmac, Thirst Park.

According to Rawle Welch, Coordinator of the tournament, “It was a thrilling matchup worthy of a final. Both teams battled hard and the contest could have gone either way, but the defending champions prevailed. Kudos to Leopold Street, they were brilliant throughout the tournament and will always be a force to be reckoned with in this version of the game.”

He further added, “The finale is going to be a monumental clash between two great teams that have history. They have never met before in the Georgetown Tournament so the fans can expect fireworks and a thrilling finale on Saturday at the Demerara Park Tarmac.”

Gold is Money earned their place in the finale, after edging the much hyped Bent Street in the first semi-final 2-1 on penalty kicks, following a 1-1 score at the end of normal and extra time.

Meanwhile, North East La Penitence will oppose Kingston in the finale of the Guinness Plate Championship, following semi-final wins over GTI Ballers and Upsetters respectively.

Winner of the overall event will walk-away with $500,000 and the championship trophy along with automatic qualification for the National Playoffs.

The runner-up, third and fourth placed finishers will receive $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively. The winner of the Guinness Plate Championship will pocket $60,000. The tournament is also sponsored by Colours Boutique.