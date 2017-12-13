Investment in young players and teams to take centre stage next year – RHTY&SC

Major developmental programmes for its 10 cricket teams have been announced by the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC) as the entity strives to retain its status as one of Guyana’s best and most productive clubs.

Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster disclosed that its main strategists recently sat down and completed a comprehensive Plan for the period 2018 – 2019 with the main emphasis being the development of their junior players.

Foster stated that the plan would be focused on an elite list of junior cricketers who are viewed as the club’s future to make sure that they are given all the opportunities to fulfill their God given talents.

The club has identified a total of 50 players for this programme including Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Sylus Tyndall, Keith Simpson, Chanderpaul Govindan, Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Lucas Arthur, Matthew Pattaya, Uma Matadin, Sheneeta Grimmond, Mariam Samaroo, Shamar Scott, Jeremy Sandia, Angelino Ramdihal, Christopher Deroop, Matthew Prass, Rayad Rahaman, Shivnarine Ramnarain, Joshua Wilson, Vijay Gopilall, Vishal Naidu, Jonathan De Viera, Tyrese Sealey and Tyrese Park, among others.

Among the initiatives revealed are a year-long coaching programme and three-days per week practice sessions that would be sponsored by a major insurance company in Guyana; the players would also be involved in weekly practice matches among themselves and clubs drawn from all three counties; weekly net practice shall be compulsory on the club’s concrete pitch, while players would be mandated to be involved in physical exercise for a minimum of thirty minutes per afternoon to make sure that they are physically fit.

The club would also be cutting back on its assistance to other cricket clubs and invest those funds to provide personal cricket gear for its members as much as possible. Several cricketing and personal developmental lectures would also be arranged on a monthly basis, while the Annual Cricket Academy would be expanded to three weeks and would only cater for club members.

Funds would also be allotted for a new set of practice gear while a monthly incentive scheme would be set up to reward outstanding junior players. The First and Second Division teams would also consist of mainly junior players as the club moves to adapt a Youth First Policy.

This policy has resulted in the club leaving out some aged players who would have represented the RHT Gizmos & Gadgets First Division and Bakewell Second Division teams for over a decade.

Foster further informed that while this Policy has attracted some criticism especially from those affected, the club would continue to place emphasis on youths as they are the future and have the best chance of playing for Berbice, Guyana and the West Indies. The junior players would also receive educational materials, while the club’s Annual Award Ceremony would be expanded to cater more for juniors.

Meanwhile, the Club’s management has expressed gratitude to the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region 6 for its assistance towards the upliftment of the Area ‘H’ ground. The RDC has approved funds for major improvements to the outfield, while the cricket pitch would be re-laid with crusher-run being placed as the foundation.

The club is hoping that when the pitch is completed it would provide both batsmen and bowlers with enough encouragement to perform. Flood lights would also be installed around the ground including an all weather-court while the RDC is also upgrading the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School with asphalt.

This would allow the cricket teams to successfully host their 3rd Annual Christmas Village, while the Under-12 team which consists of students from the school would be able to practice more regularly.

Special thanks are extended to Regional Chairman David Armogan, Vice Chairman Dennis Deroop and Regional Executive Officer Kim Williams Stephens.