Fearless Camptown out to prove their worth in Corona knockout Cup

After proving the critics wrong by emerging champions of the recently concluded Turbo Knockout football tournament, the gritty Camptown are out to prove that their victory wasn’t a fluke as they seek to fatten their pockets with the $2 million first prize in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Corona year-end classic, which kicks off Friday.

This lucrative competition will feature a total of 16 teams and will feature the GFF’s ten cream of the crop clubs that are participating in the Elite league along with the five of the best teams from second division tournaments locally and an indigenous all-star team.

Camptown will be joined by Winners’ Connection, Pouderoyen, Police Sports Club and Grove Hi-Tech as the non-elite teams in the competition that will dole out a total of $3.75 million in cash prizes.

Captain of Camptown, Lezhan Lord, related to Kaieteur Sport, that although the tournament is a knockout, “It is still a great opportunity for our team to match skills with the likes of GFF elite squads and see where we are in terms of the club’s development. We are confident that we have what it takes to be competitive in this tournament that features the Guyana elite clubs.”

Meanwhile, Camptown’s inform goalkeeper, Richie Richardson, who was the best in the recently concluded Turbo Knockout tournament after conceding just one goal in his team’s title win, related that he is not embroiled with all the hype currently surrounding his team and that he will just be looking to continue to do his thing between his team’s uprights and remain focused.

Camptown will face Winners Connection FC in the first match of the tournament at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden on Friday evening from 18:30hrs, while Milerock and Cougars will battle the feature knockout game on the opening night from 21:00hrs at the same venue.

The losing finalist will receive $1million, third place $500,000 and fourth $250,000, when the competition kicks off this Friday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a double-header.

As part of the grand finale which will be played on January 1st 2018, Jamaican Dancehall artiste, Popcaan will cap off the event with a live performance. (Calvin Chapman)