Double header on tonight as UDFA GT Beer football continues at MSC ground

Champions Shattas face Topp XX, Blueberry Hill collide with Ward Panthers

The defending champions Silver Shattas will tonight begin their campaign to retain their crown when they face Topp XX as the Upper Demerara Football Association’s GT Beer year end football competition continues with two matches at the Mackenzie sports Club ground tonight.

Shattas face Topp XX who are coming off an impressive showing against Kwakwani whom they eased past 3-0 and behind that win an exciting match-up is anticipated in tonight’s encounter.

A win by Topp Xx will give them a great chance of emerging tops out of their group.

It means that Silver Shattas can ill afford a loss to start their trek towards making a successful defence of their crown.

The first game from 19.00hrs will see Blueberry Hill, who have rebounded to score wins recently in the UDFA League, will be hoping to continue when they tackle Amelia’s Ward Panthers who defeated them 1-0 in the League.

However, this is a different ball game now and both teams will leave no stone unturned to get a positive start to their campaign to reach the next stage of this tournament.