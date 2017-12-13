City constables under investigation over missing firearms

Ranks of the City Constabulary Department are currently under investigation by the Guyana Police Force over an alleged serious breach of protocol committed at the Bourda Outpost.

Kaieteur News understands that the entire department was transferred, based on reports of missing firearms.

City Mayor Patricia Chase–Green briefly commented on the matter at the statutory meeting held on Monday. She commended the Chief Constable (ag.) for her swift action in dealing with the matter.

“All I will say at this point is that there was a serious breach at the Bourda Outpost and we need answers. The matter has been reported to the Alberttown Police and all the officers have been placed on bail.”

Chase-Green said that while the investigation is ongoing, every officer has been transferred from the Bourda Outpost. Given the recent reports emanating from the city constabulary, the Mayor announced that an emergency meeting will be held to address matters related to the department.

In August, the city constabulary department made headlines following reports of a sexual assault committed by a member of the unit on a juvenile.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 22, last, in the Enquiries Office of the City Constabulary, located at Regent Street.

The report was filed by another rank of the Unit who reportedly witnessed the incident. He provided a statement the following day. The matter was under investigation by the legal affairs committee of the Georgetown Mayor and Councillors.

The ranks were later dismissed and the matter was placed under investigation by the Guyana Police Force. They were later reinstated by City Hall, but were sent on administrative leave to allow for further action at the level of the City administration.