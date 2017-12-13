Brusche’s Basketball Foundation makes second donation

Wismar Hill Primary gets a pair basketball backboards and equipment

In keeping with the hope of placing basketball backboards and other equipment in all the primary schools in Linden, the Brusche’s basketball foundation once again donated a quantity of equipment yesterday at the Wismar Hill Primary School where Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland, Head teacher Kemraj Daramwattuie and members if his teaching staff and pupils all were in attendance.

Placed in the centre of the school were the portable backboards, and Dawn McCammon-Barker on behalf of the Brusche’s Basketball family explained the reasons behind the donation.

She said James, Mike and Clifton all former national players, had decided that they can give back to the promotion of the game in Linden in a tangible way. This she said is the second as the first was in October this year to the Amelia’s Ward Primary School and it is intended that the schools all across the Mining Town will also benefit.

Mayor Carwyn Holland congratulated the Brusche brothers who are all living in the United States for the kind gesture and encouraged that the school make the best use of the equipment.

Head teacher Daramwattuie was thankful for the gesture by the Brusche’s Basketball Foundation as he said the idea is to ensure that the school produces other national athletes in the sport of basketball as he recalled that Deshanna Skeete also attend Wismar Hill Primary School and he hopes that from this, they will see basketball players represent Guyana in the future.