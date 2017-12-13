At least 10 new bills for House next year

– Copyright and Integrity Commission legislation included

“The year 2017 has been a very progressive year for the Drafting Division of the Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs,” said Minister Basil Williams. He told this to the National Assembly as he recently made his contributions to the National Budget debates.

Williams said that the division has successfully drafted 22 Bills for the year. He said that eight of the Bills have been presented to the National Assembly, six of which are presently before Special Select Committees and two have been read for the first time.

Williams revealed that legislation to be brought before the Assembly in 2018 include the Public Debt Management Bill, Integrity Commission (Amendment) Bill, Copyright Bill, Electronic Communications and Transactions Bill, Electronic Single Window System Bill, National Payment Systems Bill, Bertram Collins Public Service College Bill, Juvenile Justice Bill, Industrial Court Bill, Gaming Bill, Local Authorities (Amendment) Bill and the National Accreditation Council (Amendment) Bill.

In addition, he said that existing legislation will be amended to meet the Government’s policy objectives with a view to the laws being more efficacious for the well-being of the people.

Some of the Acts passed in the National Assembly for 2017 include the State Assets Recovery Act 2017 which establishes a State Assets Recovery Agency to recover State property unlawfully acquired by a public official or any other person through civil proceedings; the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (Amendment) Act 2017, which increases the timeframe for investigations into complex money laundering offences and the Tobacco Control Act 2017, which aims to protect present and future generations from the devastating harms of tobacco use and exposure to tobacco smoke.

There is also the Motor Vehicle Insurance (Third Party Risks) (Amendment) Act 2017, which is intended to provide for the issuance of third party insurance coverage for motor vehicles coming into Guyana from a foreign country and the Broadcasting (Amendment) Act 2017, which provides for types of broadcasting zones and classes of broadcasting services.

Also passed was the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority (Amendment) Act 2017, which provides for a much needed change of membership of the Governing Board of the Deeds and Commercial Registries Authority.

Williams noted that the six Bills in Special Select Committee are the Civil Aviation Bill 2017, the Petroleum Commission of Guyana Bill 2017, the Cybercrime Bill 2016, the Constitutional Reform Consultative Commission Bill 2017, the Animal Welfare Bill 2016, and the Food Safety Bill 2016. Two Bills have been presented to the National Assembly – the Protected Disclosures Bill 2017 and Witness Protection Bill 2017.