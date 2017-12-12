UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW Classic…Alexander cops top prize for 2nd year; Lacette Whittaker is lone female

Shaquille Alexander for the second successive year emerged the best athlete when the Upper Demerara Barbel Club (UDBC) hosted the Samuel Barker Memorial RAW Classic competition on Sunday last at the Gym

located at lot 606 E Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden.

Alexander took the first prize of $20,000 ahead of the second placed Omisi Williams who pocketed $15,000 with last year’s third place finisher, Chochezt Nqgondo repeating in the same position, he received $10,000 for his efforts.

A total of eight male athletes contested and were all rewarded with cash incentives all the way to $2,000 thanks to the kind sponsorship of R & M Home Solutions Washing Company which also rewarded the lone female to grace the platform with her presence, Ms. Lacette Whittaker.

Alexander had a best Squat of 345lbs, Benchpress 240lbs and Dead Lift 450lbs. Williams had a best Squat of 365lbs, Benchpress 365lbs and Dead Lift 356lbs, while Nqgondo recorded a best Squat of 380lbs along with Benchpress and Dead Lift of 275lbs each.

The Wilks formula was used to decide the Overall Winner which takes into account the body weight of each athlete.

Guest lifting was Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney who did a 680lbs Dead Lift; choosing to light and not wanting to disappoint the fans which turned out to support the event. Chesney, two Sunday’s ago had injured his right leg on his first attempt at squats at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Senior Championships.

The UDBC is extending gratitude to its senior members for chipping in to make the event the success it was, Chesney, former national, Caribbean and Regional sensation Ms Dawn Barker and O. J Alleyne among others.