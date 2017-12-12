Latest update December 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW Classic…Alexander cops top prize for 2nd year; Lacette Whittaker is lone female

Dec 12, 2017 Sports 0

Shaquille Alexander for the second successive year emerged the best athlete when the Upper Demerara Barbel Club (UDBC) hosted the Samuel Barker Memorial RAW Classic competition on Sunday last at the Gym

Shaquille Alexander is flanked by Omisi Williams (left) and Chochezt Nqgondo.

located at lot 606 E Retrieve, Mackenzie, Linden.
Alexander took the first prize of $20,000 ahead of the second placed Omisi Williams who pocketed $15,000 with last year’s third place finisher, Chochezt Nqgondo repeating in the same position, he received $10,000 for his efforts.
A total of eight male athletes contested and were all rewarded with cash incentives all the way to $2,000 thanks to the kind sponsorship of R & M Home Solutions Washing Company which also rewarded the lone female to grace the platform with her presence, Ms. Lacette Whittaker.
Alexander had a best Squat of 345lbs, Benchpress 240lbs and Dead Lift 450lbs. Williams had a best Squat of 365lbs, Benchpress 365lbs and Dead Lift 356lbs, while Nqgondo recorded a best Squat of 380lbs along with Benchpress and Dead Lift of 275lbs each.
The Wilks formula was used to decide the Overall Winner which takes into account the body weight of each athlete.
Guest lifting was Colin ‘Mr. Clean’ Chesney who did a 680lbs Dead Lift; choosing to light and not wanting to disappoint the fans which turned out to support the event. Chesney, two Sunday’s ago had injured his right leg on his first attempt at squats at the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation Senior Championships.
The UDBC is extending gratitude to its senior members for chipping in to make the event the success it was, Chesney, former national, Caribbean and Regional sensation Ms Dawn Barker and O. J Alleyne among others.

More in this category

Sports

BCB shortlists squad to face T and T U-13 on Saturday

BCB shortlists squad to face T and T U-13 on Saturday

Dec 12, 2017

The Berbice Cricket Board of Control in conjunction with its parent body, The Guyana Cricket Board, will be hosting the national Under-13 team from Trinidad and Tobago in a 40-over match at the Port...
Read More
UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW Classic…Alexander cops top prize for 2nd year; Lacette Whittaker is lone female

UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW...

Dec 12, 2017

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Tourney…Quarterfinal matches kick off Thursday

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment...

Dec 12, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta Boss and Leopold St square off for final spot

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Dec 12, 2017

5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp XX sail past Kwakwani 3-0, controversial penalty, abrupt ending in other game

5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp...

Dec 12, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs competition…Port Mourant defeat Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs...

Dec 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas is 2 weeks away

    One way of looking at the fracas which broke out in the National Assembly yesterday afternoon is to take the legalistic approach.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]