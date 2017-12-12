Latest update December 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Ten Edghill Em Pee at all

Dec 12, 2017 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

De foreign countries and dem people don’t have respect fuh Guyana or its people. Dis is because we don’t have none fuh we self.

Yesterday, in Parliament our MPs behaviour show we don’t have no respect fuh authority and fuh anybody. Dem ignore de Speaker, then assault de police.

Some of dem holler rape wid dem clothes on in front all de cameras. Some claim brutality when nobody ain’t touch dem.

Dem boys seh when a house and de family inside  fighting and neighbours hear and see, dem done lose all respect fuh dat family.

De Chinese sit down and watch how we fight wid one another. BaiShanLin sit and suss out de situation. Next thing you know, dem ship out Guyana’s wealth.

De Russians doing it too and dem was doing it fuh a long time but dem wasn’t under de radar. Dem shipping out, not wood, but tons of bauxite and black sand.

De Canadians shipping out gold by de tonnes. De Australians doing de same thing. De Indians carrying out gold and timber. Now another set of foreigners, including de Americans, come to fetch out de oil.  Dat is de only thing real dat Guyana lef wid.

Instead of dem MPs look after de interest, welfare and wealth of de people and de country, dem deh in parliament fighting over who must talk fraff and sh*t.

Ten Edghill over talk his time in parliament and when de Speaker tell him stop, ee continue. Dem boys hear when de weaklin fuh a Speaker threaten Ten Edghill, he sit down, but dem boys hear he continue talking. He think he been pun de pulpit in ee church.

In de end de police police come fuh arrest him and he hide under dem hooman skirt. He couldn’t ease ee bladder. Ten Edghill Em Pee at All.

Talk half and watch how dese Em Pees mekking demself bigger jokers.

 

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

BCB shortlists squad to face T and T U-13 on Saturday

BCB shortlists squad to face T and T U-13 on Saturday

Dec 12, 2017

The Berbice Cricket Board of Control in conjunction with its parent body, The Guyana Cricket Board, will be hosting the national Under-13 team from Trinidad and Tobago in a 40-over match at the Port...
Read More
UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW Classic…Alexander cops top prize for 2nd year; Lacette Whittaker is lone female

UDBC/Samuel Barker Mem. RAW...

Dec 12, 2017

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Tourney…Quarterfinal matches kick off Thursday

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment...

Dec 12, 2017

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta Boss and Leopold St square off for final spot

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’...

Dec 12, 2017

5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp XX sail past Kwakwani 3-0, controversial penalty, abrupt ending in other game

5th UDFA/ GT Beer football in Linden…Topp...

Dec 12, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs competition…Port Mourant defeat Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs...

Dec 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Christmas is 2 weeks away

    One way of looking at the fracas which broke out in the National Assembly yesterday afternoon is to take the legalistic approach.... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]