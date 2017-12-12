Ten Edghill Em Pee at all

De foreign countries and dem people don’t have respect fuh Guyana or its people. Dis is because we don’t have none fuh we self.

Yesterday, in Parliament our MPs behaviour show we don’t have no respect fuh authority and fuh anybody. Dem ignore de Speaker, then assault de police.

Some of dem holler rape wid dem clothes on in front all de cameras. Some claim brutality when nobody ain’t touch dem.

Dem boys seh when a house and de family inside fighting and neighbours hear and see, dem done lose all respect fuh dat family.

De Chinese sit down and watch how we fight wid one another. BaiShanLin sit and suss out de situation. Next thing you know, dem ship out Guyana’s wealth.

De Russians doing it too and dem was doing it fuh a long time but dem wasn’t under de radar. Dem shipping out, not wood, but tons of bauxite and black sand.

De Canadians shipping out gold by de tonnes. De Australians doing de same thing. De Indians carrying out gold and timber. Now another set of foreigners, including de Americans, come to fetch out de oil. Dat is de only thing real dat Guyana lef wid.

Instead of dem MPs look after de interest, welfare and wealth of de people and de country, dem deh in parliament fighting over who must talk fraff and sh*t.

Ten Edghill over talk his time in parliament and when de Speaker tell him stop, ee continue. Dem boys hear when de weaklin fuh a Speaker threaten Ten Edghill, he sit down, but dem boys hear he continue talking. He think he been pun de pulpit in ee church.

In de end de police police come fuh arrest him and he hide under dem hooman skirt. He couldn’t ease ee bladder. Ten Edghill Em Pee at All.

Talk half and watch how dese Em Pees mekking demself bigger jokers.