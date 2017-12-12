Police to auction detained calf after almost 3 months

After weeks of public pressure, the police have announced that moves are being made to auction a calf at the Number 51 Village Police Station. Animal lovers are clamouring for the animal to be let loose.

Yesterday, the Guyana Police Force disclosed that a report in respect of the animal which is the subject of a “dispute”, was compiled and forwarded to the Police Legal Advisor who recommended that the calf be disposed of under Section 61 (1) of the Police Act Chapter 16:01.

“Presently, the police are engaging the “Appropriate Authority” so as to have the animal sold by way of auction.”

The police statement said that the ranks at the No. 51 Police Station were doing their level best to ensure the proper upkeep of the animal.

The issue was published in Kaieteur News a few weeks ago after concerned residents complained that the animal was detained since mid-September after being involved in an accident.

The animal was left in the rain and sun and with residents on the Corentyne coast, including a rice miller and the Prime Minister representative in Region Six, Gobin Harbhajan, forced to feed it.

The rice miller even offered to buy the calf.

However, the police refused saying that file has been sent for legal advice.

The issue is a sore one for drivers as ever so often, they would complain of animals walking the roadways. There are several cases of accidents, some of them deadly.

In cases of animals found loose, the police and special unit have been picking them up with the owners forced to pay a fee.

However, there have been accusations of the animals not being fed, with one reportedly dying in a Berbice police station last week.

Berbice residents have been taking to social media to express their views on this particular calf.