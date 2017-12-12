Man shot by bandit remanded for illegal gun and ammo possession

A businessman who tried to defend himself against a bandit who tried to rob him of his jewellery, was yesterday remanded to prison for having in his possession an unlicensed firearm and matching rounds.

Paul Chow, 33, of Lot 10 Railway Line, Kitty, Georgetown, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on November 9, last, at Avocado Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had in his possession 13 live rounds of .32 ammunition.

It was further alleged that on the same day in question at the same location he had a .32 Pistol when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

The defendant denied both charges after they were read to him. The defendant was represented by Attorney-at-law Glen Hanoman.

The lawyer asked that bail be granted to his client since on the day in question he was shot by a bandit who attempted to rob him.

The lawyer added this is the second time for the year that his client has been shot and need medical treatment.

Hanoman stressed that his client was at the hospital when he was arrested by the police. He noted that his client was shot and the firearm was found on the floor next to him.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail being granted to the defendant citing the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

Facts presented by the Prosecutor stated that on the day in question about 13:35 hrs Chow was at a salon in East Ruimveldt when a male armed with a handgun tried to rob him of his jewellery.

The court heard that the defendant pulled out a firearm from his waist but the gun fell to the ground. The bandit shot him in his abdomen and made good his escape.

The defendant was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Further investigations revealed that the businessman’s gun was unlicensed. He was then told of offence and arrested.

The father of three was instructed to make his next court appearance on December 18.