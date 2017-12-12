Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta Boss and Leopold St square off for final spot

Latest update December 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
Following the abandonment of their semi-final clash, defending champion Sparta Boss and Leopold Street will face each other for a place in the final of the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition
this afternoon, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, starting from 17:00hrs.
The winner will meet West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ in the final set for Saturday, at Demerara Park, opposite Thirst Park.
The reigning title holders will look to players such as Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Eusi Phillips, Sheldon Shepherd, Cleon Forrester and Denis Edwards to lead their charge for victory.
On the other hand, Omallo Williams and Okanie Fraser are the marquee players for Leopold Street and how they perform could prove to be pivotal in their quest to make the final.
The overall winner of the G/town Zone will receive $500,000, a trophy and an automatic berth in the national playoffs, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 along with trophies.
Colours Boutique on Robb Street is also on board the event.
The Organisers and co-ordinators commend the ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their solid support throughout the tournament.
Patrons are being urged not to attend the games with firearms or any offensive weapon.
They are asking your usual co-operation.
Dec 12, 2017The Berbice Cricket Board of Control in conjunction with its parent body, The Guyana Cricket Board, will be hosting the national Under-13 team from Trinidad and Tobago in a 40-over match at the Port...
Dec 12, 2017
Dec 12, 2017
Dec 12, 2017
Dec 12, 2017
Dec 12, 2017
Yesterday, there were ugly scenes that played out in Parliament. Speaking as a victimised activist of the fifteen years of... more
One way of looking at the fracas which broke out in the National Assembly yesterday afternoon is to take the legalistic approach.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]