Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…Sparta Boss and Leopold St square off for final spot

Dec 12, 2017

Following the abandonment of their semi-final clash, defending champion Sparta Boss and Leopold Street will face each other for a place in the final of the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition

The action promises to be exciting as the teams hunt a final spot as was the case in this Quarterfinal between Leopold Street (right) and California Square.

this afternoon, at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac, starting from 17:00hrs.
The winner will meet West Front Road ‘Gold is Money’ in the final set for Saturday, at Demerara Park, opposite Thirst Park.
The reigning title holders will look to players such as Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson, Eusi Phillips, Sheldon Shepherd, Cleon Forrester and Denis Edwards to lead their charge for victory.
On the other hand, Omallo Williams and Okanie Fraser are the marquee players for Leopold Street and how they perform could prove to be pivotal in their quest to make the final.
The overall winner of the G/town Zone will receive $500,000, a trophy and an automatic berth in the national playoffs, while second, third and fourth place finishers will take home $250,000, $200,000 and $100,000 along with trophies.
Colours Boutique on Robb Street is also on board the event.
The Organisers and co-ordinators commend the ranks of the Guyana Police Force for their solid support throughout the tournament.
Patrons are being urged not to attend the games with firearms or any offensive weapon.
They are asking your usual co-operation.

