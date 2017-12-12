GPHC hosts Annual Christmas Tree Light up

Latest update December 12th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Christmas season is here. Many people would gather with their family members in the comfort of their homes but there are others who are not so fortunate. They will be spending the season within the walls of a hospital with the nurses and doctors of their wards.
The Paediatric Leaf of the Georgetown Public Hospital Incorporated, in collaboration with the Guyana Lottery Company, yesterday hosted the Annual Christmas Tree Light up for the children. The activity was staged on the hospital’s tarmac.
The event, which was organised by the Public Relations Officer, Ms. Mitzy Campbell and the staff of the paediatric centre, saw not only the patients of the ward but also the children of some of the staff members accompanied by their parents.
The event was chaired by the Senior Departmental Supervisor, Shivani Ramdihol, who welcomed the guests to the very brief event.
The event was also addressed by Managing Director GuyEnterprise, Mr. Vic Insanally, who came up with the idea a number of years ago. He was described as “the Brain Child” behind the initiative.
Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Elizabeth Gonsalves was also integral to the event.
The children were all excited to witness the lighting up of the tree. Among those was Ms. Nareefa Henry a patient of the ward who stated that her time there is spent reading but she has managed to make lots of friends during her stay.
