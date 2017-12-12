FACC, GPF cycle race in Berbice …Balram Narine, Shenika Texeira continue winning ways

UP and coming cyclist, Balram Narine, continued his winning ways on Sunday last when he

whipped the field to win yet another cycling event.

Narine was fresh from his successes at the recently held National Schools Cycling Championship in which he gained champion boy status. He was in devastating mood as he whipped the field to take the in 25 miles cycle event in 55 minutes. The race, which was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club in collaboration with the B Division of The Guyana Police Force, saw 16 cyclists competing in the event which were for riders from the FACC and those unattached.

The event pedal off at 09:00 hrs from the junction of Main and Alexander Street, proceed to the Rose Hall Town Arch before turning back to finish at its place of origin.

Narine, who is a member of the FACC, broke away halfway on the upward journey and was never caught. He won by about two 2 ½ miles from Adrel Ross with Syborne Fernandes, Ralph Seenarine, Donavan Fraser and Ajay Gopilall rounding out the top six positions.

On the distaff side, Shenika Texeira, who was the champion female rider at the Nationals, also continued her winning ways as she crossed the finish line ahead of the field to take the lone prize up for offer.

In the U14 category, the winner was Steve Beharry with Jeremiah Joseph placing second.

In the BMX category, the top finisher among the 9-12 riders was Gemel Daniels who won from Daniel Blair and Malachi Devanand.

Among the 6-9 BMX riders, placing first was Lamesh Singh with Arafaan Blair, Umar Bacchus and Gregory Daniels the others that placed. The BMX cyclists rode from the junction of North Road (Berbice High School) to the finish line.

Narine took both Prime Point prizes that were up for grabs.

The event was jointly coordinated by Coach Randolph Roberts and Second in Command of B Division of the Guyana Police Force, Senior Superintendent Edmond Cooper. It was planned for Road Safety Month, but was pushed back due to circumstances beyond the control of the organisers.

Roberts thanked Mr. Cooper and the GPF for their assistance given to the club over the years. He also thanked Commander, Assistant Commissioner Lyndon Alves and other senior ranks of B Division for readily agreeing to stage the event.

Cooper congratulated the participants especially the winners and was high in praise for the work done by the FACC and Roberts over the years. He pledged his and the GPF’s continued supports to the FACC.

Among the sponsors were the Guyana Oil Company (Guyoil), A. Ally’s and Sons, J and S Restaurant and Bar, Home Design and Associates and Churches Chicken. (Samuel Whyte)