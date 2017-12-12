Canada-based Guyanese artiste looking for local recognition

preparing to release new single

“I am known but I am still not known,” said Alwin Nurse, a Guyanese Reggae/Dancehall recording artiste who has not only been making waves with his music on the international scene, but has gained recognition for performing with some popular artistes over the years.

Essentially, Nurse, whose recording name is Negus, exists to do all things music.

But his exceptional musical talent, which is extensive, is still evolving.

Back in the day he performed alongside several Jamaican artistes including: Beenie Man, Buju Banton and Red Rat. He even collaborated with yet another Jamaican artiste, Konshens, to produce a provocative dancehall track ‘Dah whine deh’ in 2013. In fact, Negus has more than 50 songs to his name.

Although he was producing songs long before that, it might have been his collaboration with the Jamaica artistes that really gave him the nudge in the right direction. Although grateful for the recognition that came with the collaborations, Negus said that it came with the realisation that many were under the impression that he was a Jamaican artiste. “Many didn’t know who I was…they thought I was a Jamaican artiste too because I was performing with people like Konshens…I got many write-ups because of that hype,” Negus related.

This was in spite of the fact that he was born and raised right here in Guyana. Negus recalled growing up in Middle Road, Albouystown, Georgetown. He attended the St. Pius Primary School but by the time he was seven years old he was living between Trinidad and Guyana because of family circumstances. However, about a decade ago he took up residence in Canada.

Negus revealed that throughout the years he has had an ingrained desire to be involved in music – a passion he might have inherited from his father.

His father, Kenneth Nurse, aka Small Man, was the manager for Mingles Sound Machine.

Among Negus’s most popular tracks, which can be found all over the internet, are Believe in Yourself, Rat Race, Love You Forever, Act Crazy and many more. Some of these were produced by entities right here in Guyana.

He was making the final arrangements to produce a video for his latest single – ‘Nuzzle-Up’ which is yet to be officially released.

But according to the 35-year-old, although he hails from Guyana and is familiar with many local DJs, he has been receiving much more airplay and push from Jamaica, other Caribbean Islands and Canada too.

“People outside of Guyana have been uploading my music to the internet and [my songs] are always on the internet…many of my songs are on YouTube; just Google search me you will even see write-ups about me,” said Negus.

He is optimistic that his music will get some attention from his homeland. “I would like people who have the capabilities to push the local artistes to step-up, and instead of channelling other artistes they should promote local artistes so that they can gain the recognition they deserve,” Negus said.

During a recent interview, he revealed that he has not failed to represent Guyana overseas. Negus emphasised that he is not only passionate about his music but he has remained patriotic to his homeland over the years.

But Negus is not only limited to recording tracks. He possesses an exceptional talent to write impressive lyrics drawn from current affairs, his imagination or even from movies he sees. “I focus on everything…If I wake up tomorrow morning and the world is in chaos, I can write about what I see. I will write based on my feelings, and emotions…I am constantly creating stuff and I have a variety of music based on the experiences and thoughts I have,” said Negus who currently owns the Street Platinum label out of Toronto, Canada.

The father of one has remained so in-tuned musically that he has been able to create some of the astounding beats for himself, and others too. He also has the ability to do graphic designs and video editing all of which are crucial to the music industry.

“I have worked on songs for some Jamaican Artists and right now I am working on a song for Natural Black and Timeka Marshall,” Negus revealed. However, when he is not producing his music, Negus finds the time to engage in other creations in his tattoo parlour.