Berbice Cricket Board Senior 50 overs competition…Port Mourant defeat Upper Corentyne Cricket Association

Port Mourant Cricket Club defeated the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association (UCCA) by 5 wickets in the Berbice Cricket Board’s Senior 50 Over cricket competition held at the Port Mourant Community Center on December 11, 2017.

Batting first in a match which was reduced to 25 overs due to morning rain, UCCA only managed to score 98 runs as they were all bowled out in 19.3 overs. Tameshwar Persaud top scored with 25 and D. Chatterpaul scored 22. All the other batsmen failed to make significant contributions to the total score.

Bowling for Port Mourant, Kellon Carmichael continued his outstanding form and discipline with figures of 5-20 in his 5 over spell. Pacer Demetri Cameron took 2-29 in his 5 overs, while off Spinner Arif Chan took 2 wickets for 1 run in his 2.2 overs.

Replying to the total of 98 runs set by the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association’s batsmen, opener Joshua Ramsammy top scored with a belligerent 44 decorated with 5 fours. He received valuable support from Parmeshwar Chatterpaul 18, and Amir Khan 11 not out. Port Mourant scored 102 in 18 overs.

The competition is still in its preliminary stage with teams in 2 zones competing for qualification to the next round. Zone A comprises Western Berbice Cricket Association, Blairmont CC, Bushlot United, Young Warriors, Tucber Park and Rose Hall Community Center.

Zone B; Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Skeldon Community Center, Port Mourant Community Center Cricket Club, Albion CC, Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, and Police CC.

Two Teams from each zone will qualify to the next round of the competition.